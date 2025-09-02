SBI PO

SBI PO Mains 2025 Exam Date Announced; Check Latest Details Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Sep 2025
13:43 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
As per the official notice, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 13, 2025, in the morning session
The ongoing SBI PO 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 541 vacancies, which includes 500 regular posts and 41 backlog vacancies

The State Bank of India (SBI), through its Central Recruitment and Promotion Department, has announced the tentative date for the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Exam 2025. As per the official notice, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 13, 2025, in the morning session.

Candidates who have successfully cleared the SBI PO Preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the Mains. The bank has also informed that the SBI PO Mains 2025 call letters and detailed instructions will be released shortly on the official website — sbi.co.in.

The ongoing SBI PO 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 541 vacancies, which includes 500 regular posts and 41 backlog vacancies.

ADVERTISEMENT

SBI PO Mains 2025: Exam Pattern

  • Objective Test: Marks: 200 Duration: 3 hours
  • Marks: 200
  • Duration: 3 hours
  • Descriptive Test: Marks: 50 Duration: 30 minutes
  • Marks: 50
  • Duration: 30 minutes

The Mains exam will assess candidates' knowledge in areas including reasoning, data analysis, general/economic/banking awareness, English language, and letter/essay writing in the descriptive section.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SBI website for updates on the release of admit cards and other important announcements.

Last updated on 02 Sep 2025
13:45 PM
SBI PO SBI Bank State Bank of India
Similar stories
PUBDET 2025

PUBDET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling Begins - Direct Link

NEET counselling

NEET UG 2025 State Counselling: Assam Delays Round 2, MP Reopens Resignation Window

MHT CET 2025

MHT CET CAP Round 4 Seat Allotment 2025 Out: Check Result, Admission Deadlines

Delhi police

SSC Revises Paper 2 Result for Delhi Police SI Recruitment 2024; 22,244 Candidates Sh. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
PUBDET 2025

PUBDET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling Begins - Direct Link

NEET counselling

NEET UG 2025 State Counselling: Assam Delays Round 2, MP Reopens Resignation Window

MHT CET 2025

MHT CET CAP Round 4 Seat Allotment 2025 Out: Check Result, Admission Deadlines

Delhi police

SSC Revises Paper 2 Result for Delhi Police SI Recruitment 2024; 22,244 Candidates Sh. . .

NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Seat Surrender Extended; WBMCC Revises Schedule Again!

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Soon: CEE Kerala Issues Document List & Bond Policy Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality