SBI PO Mains 2025 Exam Date Announced; Check Latest Details Inside

The State Bank of India (SBI), through its Central Recruitment and Promotion Department, has announced the tentative date for the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Exam 2025. As per the official notice, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 13, 2025, in the morning session.

Candidates who have successfully cleared the SBI PO Preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the Mains. The bank has also informed that the SBI PO Mains 2025 call letters and detailed instructions will be released shortly on the official website — sbi.co.in.

The ongoing SBI PO 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 541 vacancies, which includes 500 regular posts and 41 backlog vacancies.

SBI PO Mains 2025: Exam Pattern

Objective Test: Marks: 200 Duration: 3 hours

Descriptive Test: Marks: 50 Duration: 30 minutes

The Mains exam will assess candidates' knowledge in areas including reasoning, data analysis, general/economic/banking awareness, English language, and letter/essay writing in the descriptive section.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SBI website for updates on the release of admit cards and other important announcements.