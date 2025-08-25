SBI Clerk 2025 Registration Concludes Tomorrow at sbi.co.in- Read Details Inside

State Bank of India

Posted on 25 Aug 2025
Summary
Eligible and interested candidates who have not applied yet for SBI Clerk 2026 can submit their forms on the official website, sbi.co.in
This recruitment drive will fill a total of 6589 Junior Associate vacancies (regular and backlog) at the bank

The State Bank of India (SBI) will close the application window for its Junior Associates- Customer Support and Sales (also called SBI Clerk) recruitment on August 26. Eligible and interested candidates who have not applied yet for SBI Clerk 2026 can submit their forms on the official website, sbi.co.in .

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 6589 Junior Associate vacancies (regular and backlog) at the bank. To be eligible, candidates need at least a graduation degree in any discipline or any equivalent qualification. Candidates with integrated dual degrees should ensure that the date of passing the dual degree is on or before December 31, 2025. Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation can also apply provisionally. If selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31, 2025.

Candidates should be at least 20 and not more than 28 years old on April 1, 2025. This means candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.04.1997 and not later than 01.04.2005 (both days inclusive).

The SBI Clerk application fee is Rs 750 for general, OBC and EWS candidates. There is no application fee for SC, ST, PwBD, XS and DXS category candidates. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

