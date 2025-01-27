SBI

SBI Clerk 2024: Admit Card for Pre-Exam Training Issued at sbi.co.in- Get Direct Link Here

Posted on 27 Jan 2025
File Image

Summary
Candidates who wish to appear for Pre Examination Training for Junior Associates post can download the hall ticket through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in
This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 13735 Junior Associate posts in the organization

The State Bank of India issued the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2024 for pre-exam training. Candidates who wish to appear for Pre Examination Training for Junior Associates post can download the hall ticket through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 13735 Junior Associate posts in the organization. Registration for the same began on December 17 and concluded on January 7, 2025. The SBI Clerk prelims examination is scheduled to be held in February 2025. The online Preliminary Exam will consist of Objective Tests for 100 marks and the exam duration is for 1 hour.

It must be noted that the Bank will arrange pre-examination training for SC/ST/OBC/Ex-servicemen/PwBD category candidates in consonance with the guidelines issued by Government of India.

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2024 for Pre-Exam Training: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website- sbi.co.in
  2. Click on the careers link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the current openings link
  4. Now again click on the SBI Clerk Pre-Exam Admit Card 2024 link available on the page
  5. Enter the login details and click on submit
  6. Check the admit card and download the page
  7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2024 for Pre-Exam Training: Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

