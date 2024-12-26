RRB Exam

RRB Technician Answer Key 2024 for Grade I Released! Know Last Date to Raise Objection Here

Posted on 26 Dec 2024
18:13 PM

Summary
Candidates who have appeared in the computer-based examination on December 19 and 20, 2024 can download the answer key from the official website of RRBs they applied under
Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key have to pay an online fee of Rs.50 per question challenged

The Railway Recruitment Boards published the RRB Technician answer key 2024 Grade I. Candidates who have appeared in the computer-based examination on December 19 and 20, 2024 can download the answer key from the official website of RRBs they applied under.

Through this recruitment drive, RRB aims to fill a total of 9144 Technician posts. Of these, 1092 are for Technician Grade I Signal and 8052 are for Technician Grade III.As per the official notice, the deadline to raise objections is December 31, 2024 up to 11 AM. Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key have to pay an online fee of Rs.50 per question challenged.

The notice reads, “The Computer Based Test for Technician-I against CEN 02/2024 (Technician) was conducted from 19.12.2024 to 20.12.2024. In order to enable candidates who appeared in the CBT to view their question papers, responses and answer keys, a link will be provided on the websites of RRBs which will be active from 26.12.2024 @ 11:00 AM to 31.12.2024 @ 11:00 AM.”

RRB Technician 2024 Answer Key: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website of the RRB
  2. Under the notifications section, click on the link to download the answer key for Technician-I under CEN 02/2024
  3. Enter your credentials to login and click on submit
  4. The RRB Technician-I answer key 2024 will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the answer key and keep a printout of the same for future reference

RRB Technician 2024 Answer Key (Grade I): Direct Link

