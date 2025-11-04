RRB JE Document Verification and Medical Exam Schedule for Round 2 Released, Key Details

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) has announced the schedule for the second round of document verification (DV) and medical examination for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (JE) and other posts. The detailed notification has been published on the official RRB websites.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) has announced the schedule for the second round of document verification (DV) and medical examination for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (JE) and other posts under CEN 03/2024. The detailed notification has been published on the official RRB websites.

As per the official notice, candidates must report to the Railway Recruitment Board Office, Chandigarh, on November 11, 2025, by 9.30 AM for the document verification process. The medical examination will be conducted on the next working day following the document verification.

Candidates shortlisted in the earlier selection stage must appear for the process on the date, time, and venue mentioned in the official notification. They are required to bring their original certificates along with two sets of self-attested photocopies for verification.

After successful document authentication, candidates will undergo a medical examination at the designated railway hospital, which may take up to three days. Therefore, candidates are advised to plan their travel and stay arrangements accordingly.

The E-call letters for document verification and medical tests will be made available on the respective regional RRB websites, and candidates will also receive intimations via registered email and SMS.

RRBs have clarified that failure to report on the assigned date will result in cancellation of candidature. Candidates are advised to regularly check their regional RRB websites and rely solely on official communications for updates.