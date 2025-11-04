Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB JE Document Verification and Medical Exam Schedule for Round 2 Released, Key Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Nov 2025
15:32 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) has announced the schedule for the second round of document verification (DV) and medical examination for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (JE) and other posts.
The detailed notification has been published on the official RRB websites.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) has announced the schedule for the second round of document verification (DV) and medical examination for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (JE) and other posts under CEN 03/2024. The detailed notification has been published on the official RRB websites.

As per the official notice, candidates must report to the Railway Recruitment Board Office, Chandigarh, on November 11, 2025, by 9.30 AM for the document verification process. The medical examination will be conducted on the next working day following the document verification.

Candidates shortlisted in the earlier selection stage must appear for the process on the date, time, and venue mentioned in the official notification. They are required to bring their original certificates along with two sets of self-attested photocopies for verification.

ADVERTISEMENT

After successful document authentication, candidates will undergo a medical examination at the designated railway hospital, which may take up to three days. Therefore, candidates are advised to plan their travel and stay arrangements accordingly.

The E-call letters for document verification and medical tests will be made available on the respective regional RRB websites, and candidates will also receive intimations via registered email and SMS.

RRBs have clarified that failure to report on the assigned date will result in cancellation of candidature. Candidates are advised to regularly check their regional RRB websites and rely solely on official communications for updates.

Last updated on 04 Nov 2025
15:34 PM
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) RRB Exam Railway recruitment Medical Exam schedule
Similar stories
TNTET

TNTET Hall Ticket 2025 Out for Paper 1 and 2 at trb.tn.gov.in - Download Link Here

National Scholarship Portal

NSP Scholarship 2025: UGC Announces PG Merit List; Check Names and Application Deadli. . .

GATE 2026

GATE 2026 Application Correction Deadline Extended! IIT Guwahati Announces Revised De. . .

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)

JKBOSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2025 Revised Due to By-Elections: Check New Schedule Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TNTET

TNTET Hall Ticket 2025 Out for Paper 1 and 2 at trb.tn.gov.in - Download Link Here

National Scholarship Portal

NSP Scholarship 2025: UGC Announces PG Merit List; Check Names and Application Deadli. . .

GATE 2026

GATE 2026 Application Correction Deadline Extended! IIT Guwahati Announces Revised De. . .

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)

JKBOSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2025 Revised Due to By-Elections: Check New Schedule Here

Seminar

Revisiting a Visionary: SXC and BESC’s Seminar on Ritwik Ghatak’s Legacy Begins i. . .

NEET AYUSH Counselling

AYUSH NEET UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round 1 Registration Begins - Who Can Participate?

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality