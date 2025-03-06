RRB JE CBT 1 Result 2025 announced at the official website of RRBs- Details here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the respective regional websites of RRBs where they applied This recruitment drive aims to fill up 7951 posts, out of which 17 are for Chemical Supervisor / Research and Metallurgical Supervisor / Research and 7934 posts for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant

The Railway Recruitment Board announced the RRB JE CBT 1 Result 2025 on the official website of RRBs. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the respective regional websites of RRBs where they applied.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up 7951 posts, out of which 17 are for Chemical Supervisor / Research and Metallurgical Supervisor / Research and 7934 posts for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant.

According to the schedule, the CBT 1 examination was held on December 16, 17, and 18, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. The JE CBT 1 question papers, responses and answer keys were released on December 23 and the objection window was closed on December 28, 2024.

The RRB official notification reads, “The candidates are shortlisted based on their merit and preferences. The candidates scoring marks above or equal to the cut off marks of their eligible preference categories in CBT-I will be considered only against their eligible/qualifying categories during final shortlisting for Document Verification (DV) after the CBT-II results. The 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-II) for various posts of JE, DMS, CMA, CS & MS against CEN No. 03/2024 for the provisionally shortlisted candidates will be held soon. The date for CBT-II will be notified in due course.”

RRB JE CBT 1 Result 2025: Direct Link

Along with the result, the board has also released the cut off mark details for the recruitment exam. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.