RRB ALP CBT 1 Scorecard 2025 OUT at official RRB websites- Direct Link Inside

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) issued the RRB ALP score cards 2025 for CBT 1 on yesterday, February 27, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the first computer-based test of Assistant Loco Pilot under CEN 01/2024 will now be able to download their score cards from the official RRB website they applied for the test.

The RRBs had published the RRB ALP results and cut-off marks of candidates shortlisted for CBT 2 on February 26, 2025. The RRB ALP computer based test was conducted on November 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2024, and the provisional answer key was released on December 5, 2024. Following this, the objection window was closed on December 10, 2024.

Through this recruitment drive, RRB will fill a total of 18799 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies. The official notice states that the 2nd Stage Examination (CBT-2) for posts of ALP against CEN No. 01/2024 for the provisionally shortlisted candidates will be held on March 19, 2025 and March 20, 2025.

RRB ALP CBT 1 Scorecard 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official RRB website On the home page, click on the RRB ALP CBT 1 (CEN 01/2024) score card link Key in your credentials to log in and click on submit Your RRB ALP score card will be displayed on the screen Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future reference

RRB ALP CBT 1 Scorecard 2025: Direct Link