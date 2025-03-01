Railway recruitment

RRB ALP CBT 1 Scorecard 2025 OUT at official RRB websites- Direct Link Inside

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 01 Mar 2025
13:12 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the first computer-based test of Assistant Loco Pilot under CEN 01/2024 will now be able to download their score cards from the official RRB website they applied for the test
Through this recruitment drive, RRB will fill a total of 18799 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) issued the RRB ALP score cards 2025 for CBT 1 on yesterday, February 27, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the first computer-based test of Assistant Loco Pilot under CEN 01/2024 will now be able to download their score cards from the official RRB website they applied for the test.

The RRBs had published the RRB ALP results and cut-off marks of candidates shortlisted for CBT 2 on February 26, 2025. The RRB ALP computer based test was conducted on November 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2024, and the provisional answer key was released on December 5, 2024. Following this, the objection window was closed on December 10, 2024.

Through this recruitment drive, RRB will fill a total of 18799 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies. The official notice states that the 2nd Stage Examination (CBT-2) for posts of ALP against CEN No. 01/2024 for the provisionally shortlisted candidates will be held on March 19, 2025 and March 20, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

RRB ALP CBT 1 Scorecard 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official RRB website
  2. On the home page, click on the RRB ALP CBT 1 (CEN 01/2024) score card link
  3. Key in your credentials to log in and click on submit
  4. Your RRB ALP score card will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future reference

RRB ALP CBT 1 Scorecard 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 01 Mar 2025
13:20 PM
Railway recruitment RRB Exam Scorecard
Similar stories
NTA

CSIR UGC NET December 2024: Date, admit card for new rescheduled exam released- Detai. . .

GATE 2025

Last Day to Raise Objections to GATE 2025 Provisional Answer Key: How to Submit Objec. . .

UPPSC

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 Results Out: Merit List, Steps to Check Result

Representative Image
TJEE 2025

Application correction window for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination opens on tbjee.n. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NTA

CSIR UGC NET December 2024: Date, admit card for new rescheduled exam released- Detai. . .

UPPSC

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 Results Out: Merit List, Steps to Check Result

GATE 2025

Last Day to Raise Objections to GATE 2025 Provisional Answer Key: How to Submit Objec. . .

Amity University

Amity University Kolkata to Host Amiphoria 2025 – A Grand Fusion of Talent and Cele. . .

Representational image
attendance

Behala school accepts attendance demand

Scientists at the science congress at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town on Friday
physicist

Flexibility in science education must, say Physicist; ‘Research scene abysmal’

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality