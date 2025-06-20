RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2025 For Group 1 Released- Get Direct Link to Download Here

Summary Candidates who have applied for the post can download their hall tickets from the official website of the commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Candidates will also be able to log in to SSO portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in and select the Recruitment portal link available in Citizen Apps (G2C)

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission issued the admit card for the School Lecturer Group 1 recruitment examination 2025. Candidates who have applied for the post can download their hall tickets from the official website of the commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates will also be able to log in to SSO portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in and select the Recruitment portal link available in Citizen Apps (G2C). As per the schedule, the examination is scheduled to be conducted from June 23 to July 4, 2025.

Candidates found indulging in unfair means can be punished with life imprisonment, a fine up to Rs 10 crore, and confiscation of movable and immovable property. They will be allowed to enter the examination center in each session till 60 minutes before the commencement of the examination. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre beyond the time mentioned.

RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the home page, click on the link to download RPSC School Lecturer Group 1 Admit Card 2025 Enter your credentials to log in and submit Check your Admit Card 2025 displayed on the screen Download and keep a printout of the admit card for further use

RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2025: Direct Link