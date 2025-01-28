RPSC Assistant Professor (Chemistry) competitive exam 2023 results declared - How to check

Summary Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download their results from rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in According to the commission, candidates who fulfill the eligibility requirements set by the commission will be called in for the interview process

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the results of Assistant Professor (Chemistry) competitive exam - 2023 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download their results from rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates who have passed the exam will be called in for interview. According to the commission, candidates who fulfill the eligibility requirements set by the commission will be called in for the interview process.

A total of 415 candidates have been provisionally selected for the interview round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates who have qualified for the interview round will have to download the detailed application form from the commission's website, fill 2 copies of the form and send it to the office of RPSC along with photocopies of all educational qualifications and other necessary certificates to the commission's office within 15 days of the declaration of result.

How to download the results of Assistant Professor (Chemistry) from RPSC website?

Step 1: Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Under the 'News and Events' tab, click on Assistant Professor (College Education) Exam 2023 (Chemistry) Results link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: A PDF containing the roll numbers of successful candidates will be displayed before you

Step 5: Check for your roll number

Step 6: Download and save the PDF copy for future reference