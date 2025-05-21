Retest Option for CUET UG 2025 Accountancy Candidates- NTA Opens Portal

Summary CUET-UG 2025 candidates who have appeared for the Accountancy paper between May 13 to 16 will get an option to take a retest after some out-of-syllabus questions were flagged The exam pattern change comes after several students raised concerns about the structure of the paper during the first phase of the exam held earlier in May

The CUET-UG 2025 candidates who have appeared for the Accountancy paper between May 13 to 16 will get an option to take a retest after some out-of-syllabus questions were flagged, according to National Testing Agency officials.

"In order to achieve convergence between the notified syllabus and design of question paper, the Accountancy paper — to be implemented from May 22 — will allow students to choose between two sets of questions for Unit V. The remaining content will continue to cover Units I to IV," a senior NTA official said.

"To ensure fairness, candidates who have already appeared for the paper from May 13 to 16 will be given an opportunity to either retain their exam or reappear in a revised question paper pattern. NTA will communicate the process for exercising this option through its official website," the official added.

The exam pattern change comes after several students raised concerns about the structure of the paper during the first phase of the exam held earlier in May. Details regarding CUET UG retest 2025 date, time, and centre will be notified soon on the official website.

“The candidates are also advised to keep visiting NTA website(s) https://nta.ac.in and https://cuet.nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the exam,” NTA added.