CUET 2025

Retest Option for CUET UG 2025 Accountancy Candidates- NTA Opens Portal

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 21 May 2025
15:08 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
CUET-UG 2025 candidates who have appeared for the Accountancy paper between May 13 to 16 will get an option to take a retest after some out-of-syllabus questions were flagged
The exam pattern change comes after several students raised concerns about the structure of the paper during the first phase of the exam held earlier in May

The CUET-UG 2025 candidates who have appeared for the Accountancy paper between May 13 to 16 will get an option to take a retest after some out-of-syllabus questions were flagged, according to National Testing Agency officials.

"In order to achieve convergence between the notified syllabus and design of question paper, the Accountancy paper — to be implemented from May 22 — will allow students to choose between two sets of questions for Unit V. The remaining content will continue to cover Units I to IV," a senior NTA official said.

"To ensure fairness, candidates who have already appeared for the paper from May 13 to 16 will be given an opportunity to either retain their exam or reappear in a revised question paper pattern. NTA will communicate the process for exercising this option through its official website," the official added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exam pattern change comes after several students raised concerns about the structure of the paper during the first phase of the exam held earlier in May. Details regarding CUET UG retest 2025 date, time, and centre will be notified soon on the official website.

“The candidates are also advised to keep visiting NTA website(s) https://nta.ac.in and https://cuet.nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the exam,” NTA added.

Last updated on 21 May 2025
15:08 PM
CUET 2025 CUET UG 2025 CUET-UG
Similar stories
CBSE

CBSE Begins Application for Class 12 Answer Books Scanned Copies 2025- Direct Link to. . .

NCET 2025

NCET Answer Key 2025 Out - Raise Objections by May 22; Check Marking Scheme by NTA

Judicial Services

Fresh Graduates Barred! SC Revises Judicial Service Exam Eligibility, Increases LDCE . . .

GATE 2025

GATE 2025 - COAP 2025 Counselling Round 2 Schedule Revised, New Dates Announced

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE

CBSE Begins Application for Class 12 Answer Books Scanned Copies 2025- Direct Link to. . .

NCET 2025

NCET Answer Key 2025 Out - Raise Objections by May 22; Check Marking Scheme by NTA

International conference

Brainware University to Host ICSCI 2025: International Conference on Sustainable Comp. . .

Judicial Services

Fresh Graduates Barred! SC Revises Judicial Service Exam Eligibility, Increases LDCE . . .

GATE 2025

GATE 2025 - COAP 2025 Counselling Round 2 Schedule Revised, New Dates Announced

MAH MBA CET 2025

MAH MBA CET 2025 Final Answer Key Released: Check Updated Responses and Result Detail. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality