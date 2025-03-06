Results for SSC Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Released at ssc.gov.in- Direct Links

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their results by visiting the official website at ssc.gov.in The computer-based examination of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024 took place on 10.12.2024 and 11.12.2024 at various centers all over the country

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced the results of the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their results by visiting the official website at ssc.gov.in.

The computer-based examination of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024 took place on 10.12.2024 and 11.12.2024 at various centers all over the country. The commission informed that the final answer keys and marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission in due course.

As per the official website, the cut off marks for UR candidates who qualified for Grade C is 148.57526. The cut off marks for UR candidates who qualified for Grade D is 130.93746.

“Based on the performance of the candidates in the Computer Based Examination, 9345 candidates have provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 26610 candidates have provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’,” mentioned the official notification.

SSC Stenographer Grade C Result: Direct Link

SSC Stenographer Grade D Result: Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.