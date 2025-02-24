Registration window closes for NEET SS 2024 exam today at natboard.edu.in- Direct link here

Summary As per the schedule, NEET SS 2024 exam will be held on March 29 and 30 in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm NBEMS has asked candidates to read the NEET SS 2024 information bulletin before applying for the exam to learn about eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of examination, and other details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the online registration window for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Super Speciality or NEET-SS 2024 today, February 24. Candidates can apply for the examination upto 11:55 pm at natboard.edu.in.

As per the schedule, NEET SS 2024 exam will be held on March 29 and 30 in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.The result will be declared by April 30, 2025. The application form correction window will open on February 27 and close on March 3. Candidates will get a final opportunity to rectify deficient/incorrect photo, signature and thumb impression from March 11 to 13. NEET SS 2025 admit card will be issued on March 25.

NBEMS has asked candidates to read the NEET SS 2024 information bulletin before applying for the exam to learn about eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of examination, and other details.

NEET SS 2025 Registration: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- natboard.edu.in On the home page, click on examination tab and then on NEET SS Click on the application link on the next page Enter your details to register and submit Fill the application form and pay the examination fee Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference

For queries related to application form submission, refund of failed transactions, payment gateway, etc., candidates can contact the NBEMS candidate care support at 7996165333 or write to the NBEMS helpline portal through applicant login.

NEET SS 2025 Registration: Direct Link