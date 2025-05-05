UPSSSC PET

UPSSSC PET 2025 Notification Out - Registration from May 14 at upsssc.gov.in

Posted on 05 May 2025
13:10 PM

Summary
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially released the notification for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025.
The registration process will begin on May 14, 2025, and will remain open till June 17, 2025.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially released the notification for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025. The announcement invites eligible candidates to register through the official website — upsssc.gov.in.

The registration process will begin on May 14, 2025, and will remain open till June 17, 2025. Candidates can make corrections and pay the application fee until June 24, 2025.

GSEB HSC Result 2025 Out at gseb.org - Download Link and Stream Wise Pass Percentage
GSEB HSC Result 2025 Out at gseb.org - Download Link and Stream Wise Pass Percentage

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have passed high school (Class 10) or an equivalent qualification before the application deadline. The age limit is set between 18 to 40 years as of July 1, 2025.

How to Apply

  1. Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the UPSSSC PET 2025 registration link.
  3. Enter the required registration details and submit.
  4. Log in using the credentials and fill in the application form.
  5. Pay the application fee online.
  6. Submit the completed form and download a copy for future reference.
NEET UG - NMC Cancels Admission of 14 and Orders Suspension of 26 Students, NTA Debars 42!
NEET UG - NMC Cancels Admission of 14 and Orders Suspension of 26 Students, NTA Debars 42!

Application Fee

  • General/OBC candidates - ₹185
  • SC/ST candidates - ₹95
  • PwBD category candidates - ₹25

Payment can be made via credit card, debit card, internet banking, UPI, or SBI challan.

The UPSSSC PET is a crucial qualifying examination for candidates aspiring to apply for various Group C posts under the Uttar Pradesh government. Applicants are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates on exam dates, syllabus, and other instructions.

Last updated on 05 May 2025
13:10 PM
UPSSSC PET Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission Registration
