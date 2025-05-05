UPSSSC PET 2025 Notification Out - Registration from May 14 at upsssc.gov.in

Summary The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially released the notification for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025. The registration process will begin on May 14, 2025, and will remain open till June 17, 2025.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially released the notification for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025. The announcement invites eligible candidates to register through the official website — upsssc.gov.in.

The registration process will begin on May 14, 2025, and will remain open till June 17, 2025. Candidates can make corrections and pay the application fee until June 24, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have passed high school (Class 10) or an equivalent qualification before the application deadline. The age limit is set between 18 to 40 years as of July 1, 2025.

How to Apply

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in. Click on the UPSSSC PET 2025 registration link. Enter the required registration details and submit. Log in using the credentials and fill in the application form. Pay the application fee online. Submit the completed form and download a copy for future reference.

Application Fee

General/OBC candidates - ₹185

SC/ST candidates - ₹95

PwBD category candidates - ₹25

Payment can be made via credit card, debit card, internet banking, UPI, or SBI challan.

The UPSSSC PET is a crucial qualifying examination for candidates aspiring to apply for various Group C posts under the Uttar Pradesh government. Applicants are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates on exam dates, syllabus, and other instructions.