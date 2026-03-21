RBSE Class 10

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Announcement Shortly - Check Release Update and Passing Criteria

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Mar 2026
12:00 PM

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Summary
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to officially announce the Class 10 board examination results soon.
The RBSE Class 10 examinations for the academic session were conducted between February 12 and February 28.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to officially announce the Class 10 board examination results for 2026 by March 23. Students who appeared for the examination will be able to access and download their scorecards from the board’s official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, once the results are published.

The RBSE Class 10 examinations for the academic session were conducted between February 12 and February 28, witnessing participation from a large number of candidates. This year, a total of 10,68,078 students registered for the examination, reflecting the scale and significance of the state-level board assessment.

RBSE Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore stated during a recent press briefing that the evaluation process is currently underway and efforts are being made to release the results within the expected timeline.

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Steps to Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026

Students can follow these simple steps to access their results online:

  • Visit the official websites: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on the link for “Class 10 Board Result 2026” available on the homepage.
  • Enter the required credentials, including roll number.
  • Submit the details to view the result.
  • Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Minimum Passing Percentage

To pass the RBSE Class 10 examination, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks.

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready to ensure quick access to their results once they are declared.

Last updated on 21 Mar 2026
12:01 PM
RBSE Class 10 Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Board Exam 2026 Result
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