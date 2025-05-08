Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education

RBSE Issues REET Result 2025 at reet2024.co.in- Direct Link to Download Inside

Our Correspondent
Posted on 08 May 2025
17:13 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have appeared for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers or REET 2025 can check their results from the official website of RBSE REET at reet2024.co.in
The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 5.30 pm

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education released the RBSE REET Result 2025 on May 8, 2025. All those candidates who have appeared for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers or REET 2025 can check their results from the official website of RBSE REET at reet2024.co.in.

According to the schedule, REET 2025 examination took place on February 27, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. The provisional answer key was released on March 26 and the objection window for both Level 1 and 2 was closed on March 31, 2025.

A total of 14,29,822 candidates registered for the exam out of which 3,46,625 registered for level 1 and 9,68,501 registered for level 2. A total of 1,14,696 registered for both levels. Level 1 for primary teachers and level 2 for secondary teacher posts. Depending on their eligibility, candidates were allowed to appear for level 1, 2 or both.

RBSE REET 2025 Result: Direct Link

RBSE REET 2025 Result: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website of RBSE REET at reet2024.co.in
  2. Click on the REET Result 2025 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed
  5. Check the result and download the page
  6. Take a printout of the same for further reference
Last updated on 08 May 2025
17:24 PM
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education REET 2025 Results out
