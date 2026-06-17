Reserve Bank of India

RBI Invites Applications for Young Professionals Recruitment 2026; Monthly Stipend Rs 1.5 Lakh

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jun 2026
12:56 PM

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Summary
The recruitment drive aims to bring domain experts into specialised areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum technology, climate risk, sustainable finance, payment systems, financial markets, policy research and data analytics
According to the RBI, the contract may be extended based on performance and mutual agreement, although the total tenure will not exceed five years

The Reserve Bank of India has invited applications for the recruitment of Young Professionals (YPs) across various departments at its Central Office in Mumbai. Eligible candidates can apply for the positions by submitting their applications via email on or before July 6, 2026.

The recruitment drive aims to bring domain experts into specialised areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum technology, climate risk, sustainable finance, payment systems, financial markets, policy research and data analytics.

Selected candidates will receive a fixed monthly stipend of Rs 1.5 lakh. The engagement will be on a full-time contractual basis for an initial period of three years.

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According to the RBI, the contract may be extended based on performance and mutual agreement, although the total tenure will not exceed five years.

The central bank has clarified that Young Professionals will not be considered regular employees and will not be entitled to additional allowances, benefits or service privileges available to permanent staff.

Applications have been invited for the following roles:

  • Young Professional – Policy Analytics
  • Young Professional – Climate Change Risk and Sustainable Finance
  • Young Professional – Credit Risk Analytics and Regulatory Policy
  • Young Professional – Payment Ecosystem
  • Young Professional – Policy and Research in Domestic and Cross-Border Payment Systems
  • Young Professional – Policy and Research
  • Young Professional – Artificial Intelligence
  • Young Professional – Quantum Technology
  • Young Professional – Data Analysis
  • Young Professional – Financial Markets
  • Young Professional – Data Analytics and Policy Research

All selected candidates will be posted at the RBI's Central Office in Mumbai.

RBI Young Professional 2026: Steps to Apply

Candidates must email a scanned copy of the prescribed application form along with supporting documents to yphrmdco@rbi.org.in on or before the deadline.

The application package should include:

  • Curriculum Vitae (CV)
  • Academic certificates and qualification documents
  • Statement of interest
  • Sample of academic or policy writing
  • Recommendation or reference letter from a professional referee

The RBI has stated that candidates applying for more than one position must submit separate applications for each post.

The recruitment process will comprise the following stages:

  • Preliminary screening and shortlisting
  • Document verification
  • Personal interview

Interview call letters will be sent only to shortlisted candidates through email.

The RBI has cautioned applicants to ensure that all documents are submitted in the prescribed format. Applications that are incomplete or received after July 6, 2026, will not be considered.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification issued by the Reserve Bank of India for post-wise eligibility criteria and application requirements before applying.

Last updated on 17 Jun 2026
12:57 PM
Reserve Bank of India RBI Recruitment Vacancies
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