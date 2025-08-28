Rajasthan Staff Selection Board

RSSB Recruitment 2025 Answer Key Out; Objection Submission Window Opens

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Aug 2025
10:44 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the RSSB Recruitment 2025 answer key and master question papers for various contractual recruitment examinations.
Candidates who appeared for the exams conducted from June 2 to 16 can now download the answer key and question papers from the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the RSSB Recruitment 2025 answer key and master question papers for various contractual recruitment examinations. Candidates who appeared for the exams conducted from June 2 to 16 can now download the answer key and question papers from the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, using their registration number and date of birth or password.

The objection window for the RSSB Recruitment 2025 answer key will remain open from August 28 to 30. Candidates wishing to challenge any response must pay an objection fee of Rs 100 per question through their SSO ID. The board has clearly stated that objections sent via any other medium will not be accepted, and no refunds will be issued.

According to the official notice, candidates were provided with question papers of different sets during the examination. The uploaded master question paper contains all the questions with serial numbers for reference. Objections must be submitted strictly based on the serial number in the master paper.

ADVERTISEMENT

To ensure validity, candidates must support their objections with proper reference details, including the name of the book, author, publisher, year of publication, and page number from authentic sources.

The release of the answer key allows candidates to assess their performance ahead of the final results, while the objection process ensures transparency and accuracy in the evaluation.

Last updated on 28 Aug 2025
10:57 AM
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Answer Key Recruitment exam
Similar stories
TS PGLCET

TS PGLCET 2025 Counselling Postponed: Revised Schedule to be Announced Soon

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Merit List Out for 50% AIQ Seats - Check Counselling and Answer Key Upda. . .

CBSE

CBSE Issues Fresh Guidelines for Class 10, 12 LOC Submission - All Details

PUBDET 2025

PUBDET Counselling 2025 Notification Out - Check Eligibility and Key Guidelines

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TS PGLCET

TS PGLCET 2025 Counselling Postponed: Revised Schedule to be Announced Soon

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Merit List Out for 50% AIQ Seats - Check Counselling and Answer Key Upda. . .

CBSE

CBSE Issues Fresh Guidelines for Class 10, 12 LOC Submission - All Details

PUBDET 2025

PUBDET Counselling 2025 Notification Out - Check Eligibility and Key Guidelines

Jammu and Kashmir government

All Schools, Colleges in J&K to Remain Closed on Thursday Amid Flood-Like Situation

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission

UPSSSC PET 2025 Exam City Allotment Slip Issued at upsssc.gov.in- Check Details Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality