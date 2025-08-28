RSSB Recruitment 2025 Answer Key Out; Objection Submission Window Opens

Summary The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the RSSB Recruitment 2025 answer key and master question papers for various contractual recruitment examinations. Candidates who appeared for the exams conducted from June 2 to 16 can now download the answer key and question papers from the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the RSSB Recruitment 2025 answer key and master question papers for various contractual recruitment examinations. Candidates who appeared for the exams conducted from June 2 to 16 can now download the answer key and question papers from the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, using their registration number and date of birth or password.

The objection window for the RSSB Recruitment 2025 answer key will remain open from August 28 to 30. Candidates wishing to challenge any response must pay an objection fee of Rs 100 per question through their SSO ID. The board has clearly stated that objections sent via any other medium will not be accepted, and no refunds will be issued.

According to the official notice, candidates were provided with question papers of different sets during the examination. The uploaded master question paper contains all the questions with serial numbers for reference. Objections must be submitted strictly based on the serial number in the master paper.

To ensure validity, candidates must support their objections with proper reference details, including the name of the book, author, publisher, year of publication, and page number from authentic sources.

The release of the answer key allows candidates to assess their performance ahead of the final results, while the objection process ensures transparency and accuracy in the evaluation.