Rajasthan RSSB 4th Grade Result 2025-26 Declared; Check Cut-Off Marks and Merit List Here

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially announced the Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025, along with the category-wise cut-off marks. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access the result and cut-off details in PDF format on the board’s official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Grade 4 written examination was conducted over three days, from September 19 to September 21, 2025, and witnessed massive participation across the state. According to official data, more than 21.17 lakh candidates appeared for the recruitment test, competing for over 53,700 Grade 4 vacancies in various Rajasthan government departments. The recruitment drive aims to fill posts related to clerical, ministerial, and allied roles.

Along with the results, the board has also released separate merit lists for TSP (Tribal Sub-Plan) and Non-TSP areas, ensuring transparent evaluation across different regions. Candidates can check their qualifying status by referring to the merit list and cut-off marks applicable to their respective categories and regions.

To check the Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025, candidates need to visit the official website and navigate to the “Results” or “Latest Updates” section. After selecting the Grade 4 result link the PDF will then be displayed on the screen, which should be downloaded and saved for future reference, particularly for the document verification stage.

Candidates who have successfully met the Rajasthan Grade 4 cut-off marks will be shortlisted for the next phase of the recruitment process. The RSMSSB has confirmed that qualified candidates will be called for Document Verification (DV), where original certificates and eligibility documents will be verified before final appointment.

Applicants are advised to regularly visit the official RSSB website for updates related to the document verification schedule and further instructions. The board has also urged candidates to carefully check all details mentioned in the result PDF to avoid discrepancies during the subsequent stages of recruitment.

Find the merit list and cutoff marks PDF link here.