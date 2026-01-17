Rajasthan Staff Selection Board

Rajasthan RSSB 4th Grade Result 2025-26 Declared; Check Cut-Off Marks and Merit List Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jan 2026
10:05 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially announced the Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access the result and cut-off details in PDF format on the board’s official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially announced the Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025, along with the category-wise cut-off marks. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access the result and cut-off details in PDF format on the board’s official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Grade 4 written examination was conducted over three days, from September 19 to September 21, 2025, and witnessed massive participation across the state. According to official data, more than 21.17 lakh candidates appeared for the recruitment test, competing for over 53,700 Grade 4 vacancies in various Rajasthan government departments. The recruitment drive aims to fill posts related to clerical, ministerial, and allied roles.

MAHA TET Result 2025 Released at mahatet.in: Download Link and Objection Submission Details
MAHA TET Result 2025 Released at mahatet.in: Download Link and Objection Submission Details

Along with the results, the board has also released separate merit lists for TSP (Tribal Sub-Plan) and Non-TSP areas, ensuring transparent evaluation across different regions. Candidates can check their qualifying status by referring to the merit list and cut-off marks applicable to their respective categories and regions.

ADVERTISEMENT

To check the Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025, candidates need to visit the official website and navigate to the “Results” or “Latest Updates” section. After selecting the Grade 4 result link the PDF will then be displayed on the screen, which should be downloaded and saved for future reference, particularly for the document verification stage.

Candidates who have successfully met the Rajasthan Grade 4 cut-off marks will be shortlisted for the next phase of the recruitment process. The RSMSSB has confirmed that qualified candidates will be called for Document Verification (DV), where original certificates and eligibility documents will be verified before final appointment.

Applicants are advised to regularly visit the official RSSB website for updates related to the document verification schedule and further instructions. The board has also urged candidates to carefully check all details mentioned in the result PDF to avoid discrepancies during the subsequent stages of recruitment.

Find the merit list and cutoff marks PDF link here.

Last updated on 17 Jan 2026
10:05 AM
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Result merit list cut-off marks
Similar stories
Maharashtra TET 2025

MAHA TET Result 2025 Released at mahatet.in: Download Link and Objection Submission D. . .

NEET PG 2025

JK NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Registration Window Reopens - Link and Updated Sc. . .

Vineeta Garg
Education Award

World Education Medal: Delhi-Based Educator Wins Global Award for Inclusive AI Learni. . .

NIFT Entrance Exam 2026

NIFT Revises Admission Guidelines 2026 for PhD and OCI Applicants - Check All Changes

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Maharashtra TET 2025

MAHA TET Result 2025 Released at mahatet.in: Download Link and Objection Submission D. . .

NEET PG 2025

JK NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Registration Window Reopens - Link and Updated Sc. . .

Vineeta Garg
Education Award

World Education Medal: Delhi-Based Educator Wins Global Award for Inclusive AI Learni. . .

Startup Carnival 5
Techno India Group

Startup Carnival 5: Reimagining Entrepreneurship in Bengal

NIFT Entrance Exam 2026

NIFT Revises Admission Guidelines 2026 for PhD and OCI Applicants - Check All Changes

XAT 2026

XAT 2026 Results Out at xatonline.in: Scorecard Download Link and Cutoff Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality