RPSC Declares Final Result for RAS 2023 Exam; 2,219 Candidates Selected

Summary The list of selected candidates has been published in a downloadable PDF format on the commission’s official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in These candidates are now recommended for appointment to various administrative and subordinate services under the Government of Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially declared the final results of the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination, 2023. The list of selected candidates has been published in a downloadable PDF format on the commission’s official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The final result includes the roll numbers, categories, and merit positions of candidates who successfully qualified through both the Main examination and the subsequent interview process. These candidates are now recommended for appointment to various administrative and subordinate services under the Government of Rajasthan.

A total of 2,219 candidates have been selected:

Non-Scheduled Area (Non-TSP): 2,166 candidates

Scheduled Area (TSP): 53 candidates

The result PDF is divided into separate sections for Scheduled and Non-Scheduled Areas, listing candidates’ details according to their category-wise merit rankings. RPSC also noted that a few results have been withheld due to ongoing court cases, issues in document verification, or other administrative reasons.

Importantly, RPSC has stated that the final result is provisional and subject to the outcome of SBCWP No. 15660/2025, currently pending before the Hon’ble Rajasthan High Court in Jaipur.

RPSC RAS Final Result 2025: Steps to Check

Visit the official website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Navigate to the “Results” section on the homepage Click on the link titled “Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2023 – Final Result” Open the PDF and search for your roll number and merit number Download and save the document for future reference

Candidates are advised to carefully read any additional notes provided within the result document and regularly check the official website for further instructions related to appointment and joining.