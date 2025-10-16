Rajasthan Public Service Commission

RPSC Declares Final Result for RAS 2023 Exam; 2,219 Candidates Selected

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Oct 2025
12:23 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The list of selected candidates has been published in a downloadable PDF format on the commission’s official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
These candidates are now recommended for appointment to various administrative and subordinate services under the Government of Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially declared the final results of the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination, 2023. The list of selected candidates has been published in a downloadable PDF format on the commission’s official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The final result includes the roll numbers, categories, and merit positions of candidates who successfully qualified through both the Main examination and the subsequent interview process. These candidates are now recommended for appointment to various administrative and subordinate services under the Government of Rajasthan.

A total of 2,219 candidates have been selected:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Non-Scheduled Area (Non-TSP): 2,166 candidates
  • Scheduled Area (TSP): 53 candidates

The result PDF is divided into separate sections for Scheduled and Non-Scheduled Areas, listing candidates’ details according to their category-wise merit rankings. RPSC also noted that a few results have been withheld due to ongoing court cases, issues in document verification, or other administrative reasons.

Importantly, RPSC has stated that the final result is provisional and subject to the outcome of SBCWP No. 15660/2025, currently pending before the Hon’ble Rajasthan High Court in Jaipur.

RPSC RAS Final Result 2025: Steps to Check

  1. Visit the official website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. Navigate to the “Results” section on the homepage
  3. Click on the link titled “Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2023 – Final Result”
  4. Open the PDF and search for your roll number and merit number
  5. Download and save the document for future reference

Candidates are advised to carefully read any additional notes provided within the result document and regularly check the official website for further instructions related to appointment and joining.

Last updated on 16 Oct 2025
12:24 PM
Rajasthan Public Service Commission RPSC Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Results out
Similar stories
SSC job aspirants

SSC CGL Tier 1 2025 Answer Key Release Today; Objection Fee Slashed to ₹50- Details. . .

Central Board of Secondary Examinations

CBSE Opens Correction Window for LOC Data; Last Date to Make Changes is October 27

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu TRB Announces Exam Dates for TNTET Special Eligibility Test 2026; Read Lat. . .

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC Releases Marks for NDA & NA (I) 2025 Exam at upsc.gov.in- Direct Link Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SSC job aspirants

SSC CGL Tier 1 2025 Answer Key Release Today; Objection Fee Slashed to ₹50- Details. . .

St Sebastine's founder's day
Art Festival

Past to present, pride strides on

Central Board of Secondary Examinations

CBSE Opens Correction Window for LOC Data; Last Date to Make Changes is October 27

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu TRB Announces Exam Dates for TNTET Special Eligibility Test 2026; Read Lat. . .

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC Releases Marks for NDA & NA (I) 2025 Exam at upsc.gov.in- Direct Link Here

Therapy

Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar Holds Art Therapy Session with Dr. Gauri Kumra

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality