Rajasthan police

Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Released - Objection Submission & Result Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Sep 2025
09:57 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Rajasthan Police Department has officially released the Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 on its website — police.rajasthan.gov.in.
The provisional answer key will allow candidates to cross-check their responses and calculate probable scores from the written examination held earlier this month.

The Rajasthan Police Department has officially released the Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 on its website — police.rajasthan.gov.in. The provisional answer key will allow candidates to cross-check their responses and calculate probable scores from the written examination held earlier this month.

The recruitment exam was conducted successfully across the state on September 13 and 14, 2025, in an offline OMR-based format. This large-scale recruitment drive aims to fill more than 10,000 Constable vacancies within the state police force.

With the release of the answer key, candidates can now download the set-wise PDF response sheets to verify their answers. This enables aspirants to estimate their marks ahead of the official result declaration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steps to Check Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025

  • Visit the official website at police.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on the notification titled ‘Answer Key of Written Examination of Constable Recruitment-2025’.
  • The answer key will be displayed in PDF format.
  • Review the correct answers carefully.
  • Download and save the file, or take a printout for score calculation.

Along with the provisional key, the department has activated an objection window for candidates to challenge discrepancies. Each objection must be supported by valid documents and will require a fee. After reviewing all objections, the final answer key will be published. The Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 will then be declared on the basis of this final version.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official portal for further updates on the result and the next stages of the recruitment process.

Find the direct answer key download link here.

Last updated on 18 Sep 2025
09:59 AM
Rajasthan police Police constable Recruitment exam Answer Key
Similar stories
UGC

SC Asks UGC to Consider Anti-Discrimination Measures: Check Key Recommendations Submi. . .

MBA Programme

IIM Mumbai and Subhash Ghai’s WWI to Launch MBA in Media & Entertainment from 2026

JKSSB

JKSSB JE Exam 2025 Rescheduled - New Dates Announced for Civil and Electrical Posts

QS Global MBA Rankings

QS Global MBA Rankings 2026: IIMs Lead India’s Charge in World’s Top 100!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
An artwork by Globalart students. (Below) Class III student Arnit Majumdar interacts with the audience after showcasing some artwork.
Artworks

Shapes to stories, art takes over

UGC

SC Asks UGC to Consider Anti-Discrimination Measures: Check Key Recommendations Submi. . .

MBA Programme

IIM Mumbai and Subhash Ghai’s WWI to Launch MBA in Media & Entertainment from 2026

JKSSB

JKSSB JE Exam 2025 Rescheduled - New Dates Announced for Civil and Electrical Posts

QS Global MBA Rankings

QS Global MBA Rankings 2026: IIMs Lead India’s Charge in World’s Top 100!

Medical Education

Reservation for Transgender Candidates in PG Medical Courses? SC Hearing Today

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality