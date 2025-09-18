Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Released - Objection Submission & Result Updates

Summary The Rajasthan Police Department has officially released the Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 on its website — police.rajasthan.gov.in. The provisional answer key will allow candidates to cross-check their responses and calculate probable scores from the written examination held earlier this month.

The Rajasthan Police Department has officially released the Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 on its website — police.rajasthan.gov.in. The provisional answer key will allow candidates to cross-check their responses and calculate probable scores from the written examination held earlier this month.

The recruitment exam was conducted successfully across the state on September 13 and 14, 2025, in an offline OMR-based format. This large-scale recruitment drive aims to fill more than 10,000 Constable vacancies within the state police force.

With the release of the answer key, candidates can now download the set-wise PDF response sheets to verify their answers. This enables aspirants to estimate their marks ahead of the official result declaration.

Steps to Check Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025

Visit the official website at police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the notification titled ‘Answer Key of Written Examination of Constable Recruitment-2025’.

The answer key will be displayed in PDF format.

Review the correct answers carefully.

Download and save the file, or take a printout for score calculation.

Along with the provisional key, the department has activated an objection window for candidates to challenge discrepancies. Each objection must be supported by valid documents and will require a fee. After reviewing all objections, the final answer key will be published. The Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 will then be declared on the basis of this final version.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official portal for further updates on the result and the next stages of the recruitment process.

Find the direct answer key download link here.