Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Released; 7,878 Candidates Allotted Seats

Posted on 06 Nov 2025
13:57 PM

The State Medical and Dental Counselling Board, Rajasthan has announced the seat allotment result for the third round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 counselling. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check their allotment status by visiting the official website — rajugneet2025.org.

According to the board, out of 18,191 eligible candidates, a total of 7,878 have been allotted seats in various medical and dental colleges across the state. The round 3 merit list was earlier published on October 31, 2025, listing 17,984 Indian and 207 Non-Resident Indian (NRI) candidates as eligible for admission to 2,255 MBBS and BDS seats in Rajasthan.

As per the official counselling schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats in the third round can print their allotment letters, report to the allotted college, and deposit the prescribed one-year tuition fee between November 6 and 11, 2025. The reporting and document verification process will be conducted at SMS Medical College, Jaipur. Students are required to carry seven copies of the allotment letter, two sets of self-attested photocopies of documents, and the necessary bonds at the time of reporting.

The counselling board has also issued specific instructions for candidates who were already admitted in round 1 or round 2 and have received an upgraded seat in round 3. Such candidates must bring verified proof of their previous fee payment or transaction receipt issued by the earlier college. Their original documents and fee will be transferred directly to the new allotted college within 24 hours of reporting.

With the publication of the third round results, the Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 counselling process moves closer to completion. Candidates are advised to carefully follow the reporting guidelines and deadlines to secure their admission.

Last updated on 06 Nov 2025
14:10 PM
seat allotment NEET UG NEET UG 2025 NEET counselling
