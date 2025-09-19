Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling Begins Today for 724 Vacant Seats- Know Details Here

Summary Eligible candidates must complete the process and pay the security deposit on the official website — rajugneet2025.in — by September 22 Candidates who were allotted a seat in Round 1 and are not seeking an upgrade are not required to participate in the choice filling process for this round

SMS Medical College, the conducting authority for Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 counselling, has initiated the choice filling process for Round 2 admissions from today, September 19. Eligible candidates must complete the process and pay the security deposit on the official website — rajugneet2025.in — by September 22.

According to the Rajasthan NEET UG seat matrix 2025, a total of 724 seats are available for the second round of counselling. Of these, 610 seats are in MBBS programmes, while the remaining 114 seats are for BDS (Dental) courses, spread across both government and private medical colleges in the state.

The Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 2 counselling is open to several categories of candidates:

Those who registered in Round 1 but did not receive any seat allotment,

Candidates who were allotted a seat but did not join,

Candidates who resigned after joining their allotted college, and

Newly registered candidates, who are required to fill their choices between September 19 and 22.

Candidates who were allotted a seat in Round 1 and are not seeking an upgrade are not required to participate in the choice filling process for this round.

The Rajasthan NEET UG counselling is conducted for admission into MBBS and BDS programmes based on NEET UG 2025 scores, and this round presents a significant opportunity for students aiming to secure a seat in the state's medical colleges.