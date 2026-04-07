RPSC

Rajasthan SI Exam 2021 Cancelled Over Fraud, Impersonation; PIL Reference Dropped

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Apr 2026
13:10 PM

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Summary
In a significant ruling, the Rajasthan High Court has upheld the cancellation of the Sub-Inspector (SI) Recruitment Examination 2021, citing serious allegations of paper leak and impersonation.
The decision was delivered by a division bench, reinforcing an earlier order passed by a single bench that had scrapped the examination due to widespread irregularities.

In a significant ruling, the Rajasthan High Court has upheld the cancellation of the Sub-Inspector (SI) Recruitment Examination 2021, citing serious allegations of paper leak and impersonation. The decision was delivered by a division bench, reinforcing an earlier order passed by a single bench that had scrapped the examination due to widespread irregularities.

The earlier order was issued by Justice Samir Jain on August 28, 2025, who observed that the recruitment process was marred by evident illegality and fraud. The court had strongly criticised the functioning of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), which conducted the examination, and directed that the matter be escalated through a public interest litigation (PIL) before a division bench.

Hearing the matter, the division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Justice Sangeeta Sharma upheld the decision to cancel the examination, thereby endorsing the findings of irregularities in the recruitment process. However, the bench set aside the direction to initiate a PIL, effectively dropping that aspect of the earlier order.

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The SI recruitment examination was originally conducted to fill 859 posts, including those of Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander. Soon after the examination, allegations of a question paper leak surfaced, raising concerns over the integrity of the selection process. In response, the state government handed over the investigation to the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police.

The probe led to the arrest of more than 50 trainee sub-inspectors, along with several other individuals, for their alleged involvement in the malpractice. The developments highlighted systemic lapses and prompted judicial intervention to ensure fairness and transparency in recruitment.

With the High Court reaffirming the cancellation, the decision is expected to have significant implications for the affected candidates and the future conduct of recruitment examinations in the state.

Last updated on 07 Apr 2026
13:11 PM
RPSC Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Rajasthan High Court sub-inspector
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