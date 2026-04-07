DU UG Admissions 2026: Registration Expected from Third Week of May; CSAS Details Here

Summary Undergraduate admissions at the University of Delhi (DU) for the 2026 academic session are expected to commence in the third week of May. Officials have indicated that the admission process will once again be conducted through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal.

Undergraduate admissions at the University of Delhi (DU) for the 2026 academic session are expected to commence in the third week of May, shortly after the start of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026. Officials have indicated that the admission process will once again be conducted through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal, which facilitates a streamlined and centralised admission procedure.

As per available information, CUET-UG 2026, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is tentatively scheduled to take place between May 11 and May 31. The DU admission process is closely linked to CUET results, as candidates will be required to apply for courses based on their performance and subject mapping criteria.

According to DU Dean of Admissions Haneet Gandhi, the university plans to open the CSAS registration portal once the CUET exams begin. While the exact timeline is yet to be finalised, the registration phase is expected to start around the third week of May. She emphasised that the university aims to complete the admission process efficiently so that academic sessions can begin without delays.

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The CSAS-based admission process will be conducted in multiple phases, beginning with registration. After the CUET results are declared, candidates will be able to select their preferred programmes based on eligibility and subject combinations. Subject mapping remains a critical component, requiring at least 50% similarity between the subjects studied in Class 12 and those chosen in CUET.

In recent years, faculty members have raised concerns about delays in the academic calendar following DU’s transition to CUET-based admissions. Addressing these issues, the university has indicated plans to streamline the process by reducing the duration of each allocation round. Even minor adjustments of one or two days per round are expected to help expedite the overall timeline.

Additionally, DU is working towards enhancing the user experience of the CSAS portal. The updated system will include more prompts and guidance features to assist students during the application process and minimise errors.

Students are advised to carefully select their CUET subjects in alignment with their Class 12 coursework to ensure eligibility during subject mapping. With the admission cycle set to begin soon, aspirants should stay updated with official announcements and prepare necessary documents in advance for a smooth application process.