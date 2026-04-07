Delhi government

Delhi Government Opens Scholarship Applications for SC, ST, OBC Students; Check Eligibility

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Apr 2026
15:49 PM

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Summary
Applications can be submitted through the e-district portal until April 30, 2026
The notice highlighted that five state-funded schemes and several centrally sponsored schemes are open for eligible students studying in schools, colleges, and universities in Delhi

The Delhi government on Monday invited applications for scholarships for SC, ST, and OBC students for the 2025-26 academic year, according to an official notice. Applications can be submitted through the e-district portal until April 30, 2026.

The notice highlighted that five state-funded schemes and several centrally sponsored schemes are open for eligible students studying in schools, colleges, and universities in Delhi. Among the key initiatives, students from Classes 1 to 12 in recognised schools are eligible for reimbursement of tuition and other compulsory fees, provided their family income does not exceed Rs 3 lakh per annum and they meet the academic and attendance criteria.

For students enrolled in professional, technical, and higher education courses, a merit scholarship scheme is also available. Financial assistance ranges from Rs 8,000 to Rs 24,000 per year, depending on the level of study and whether the student is a hosteller or day scholar, with eligibility requiring a minimum of 60% marks in the previous academic year.

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The government also announced the Dr B.R. Ambedkar State Topper Award, granting Rs 25,000 to toppers from SC, ST, and OBC categories in each discipline across universities.

Under the Mukhyamantri Vidyarthi Pratibha Yojana, students in Classes 9 and 10 can receive Rs 5,000 annually, while those in Classes 11 and 12 are eligible for ₹10,000, subject to income and academic conditions.

Additionally, financial assistance is available for SC students pursuing higher studies abroad at the master’s and PhD levels. Selected candidates can receive up to Rs 5 lakh per year, with a maximum of Rs 10 lakh for master’s programmes and Rs 20 lakh for doctoral studies, depending on eligibility, income, and age criteria.

This initiative aims to support meritorious students from disadvantaged communities and ensure access to quality education at all levels in Delhi.

Last updated on 07 Apr 2026
16:06 PM
Delhi government scholarships
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