RRB NTPC UG 2025 Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Today at 11:55 PM- Details Here

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will be closing the window to raise objections against the provisional answer key for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate 2025 examinations today, September 20, at 11:55 PM.

Candidates who appeared for the NTPC (UG) CBT exam and wish to challenge any answer in the provisional key can do so through the respective regional RRB websites.

The provisional answer key was released on September 15, 2025, allowing candidates to view their questions, responses, and official key.

RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025: Steps to Challenge

Visit the official website of your regional RRB.

Log in using your registration ID and password.

Select the question(s) you wish to challenge.

Pay Rs. 50 per question, along with applicable bank service charges.

Submit supporting evidence or reasoning for the objection.

As per RRB guidelines, if the challenge is found valid, the fee for that question will be refunded after deducting bank charges.

The RRB NTPC (Undergraduate) recruitment examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on multiple dates across August and September. The examination was held on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29 and September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, and 9, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3,445 vacancies across various Non-Technical Popular Category roles in the Indian Railways. Once the challenge process is complete, the final answer key will be released, followed by the announcement of results.

Candidates are advised to ensure they submit their objections, if any, before the deadline tonight. No objections will be entertained after the window closes.