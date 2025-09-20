RRB Exam

RRB NTPC UG 2025 Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Today at 11:55 PM- Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Sep 2025
12:40 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the NTPC (UG) CBT exam and wish to challenge any answer in the provisional key can do so through the respective regional RRB websites
The provisional answer key was released on September 15, 2025, allowing candidates to view their questions, responses, and official key

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will be closing the window to raise objections against the provisional answer key for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate 2025 examinations today, September 20, at 11:55 PM.

Candidates who appeared for the NTPC (UG) CBT exam and wish to challenge any answer in the provisional key can do so through the respective regional RRB websites.

The provisional answer key was released on September 15, 2025, allowing candidates to view their questions, responses, and official key.

ADVERTISEMENT

RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025: Steps to Challenge

  • Visit the official website of your regional RRB.
  • Log in using your registration ID and password.
  • Select the question(s) you wish to challenge.
  • Pay Rs. 50 per question, along with applicable bank service charges.
  • Submit supporting evidence or reasoning for the objection.

As per RRB guidelines, if the challenge is found valid, the fee for that question will be refunded after deducting bank charges.

The RRB NTPC (Undergraduate) recruitment examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on multiple dates across August and September. The examination was held on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29 and September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, and 9, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3,445 vacancies across various Non-Technical Popular Category roles in the Indian Railways. Once the challenge process is complete, the final answer key will be released, followed by the announcement of results.

Candidates are advised to ensure they submit their objections, if any, before the deadline tonight. No objections will be entertained after the window closes.

Last updated on 20 Sep 2025
12:41 PM
RRB Exam RRB NTPC Answer Key
Similar stories
NEET UG

NEET-UG to Go Online? Education Ministry Begins Analysing Data for CBT Possibility

PIL

Rajasthan HC Issues Notice on PIL Seeking Mental Health Counsellors in Educational In. . .

APSCHE

AP EAMCET 2025 BTech Final Seat Allotment Results OUT, BPharm, Pharm D Results Withhe. . .

SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL 2024 Revised Result - Commission Denies Fake Letter; Issues Clarification

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET UG

NEET-UG to Go Online? Education Ministry Begins Analysing Data for CBT Possibility

PIL

Rajasthan HC Issues Notice on PIL Seeking Mental Health Counsellors in Educational In. . .

APSCHE

AP EAMCET 2025 BTech Final Seat Allotment Results OUT, BPharm, Pharm D Results Withhe. . .

SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL 2024 Revised Result - Commission Denies Fake Letter; Issues Clarification

college events

Reveal’25: A Showcase of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at The Bhawanipur Educatio. . .

University Grants Commission

'Future at stake': 900+ Experts Urge UGC to Scrap Draft Math Syllabus, Flag Key Omiss. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality