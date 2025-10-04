RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 City Slip 2025 Released - Admit Card and Latest Exam Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Oct 2025
10:03 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the city intimation slip for the second stage of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the graduate-level Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment.
Candidates who qualified in CBT 1 can now access their RRB NTPC CBT 2 city intimation slip 2025 through the regional RRB websites.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the city intimation slip for the second stage of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the graduate-level Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment. Candidates who qualified in CBT 1 can now access their RRB NTPC CBT 2 city intimation slip 2025 through the regional RRB websites using their registration number and date of birth.

How to Download RRB NTPC City Slip 2025

  • Visit the official regional website of RRB.
  • Click on the link for “City Intimation Slip for CBT 2”.
  • You will be redirected to the login page.
  • Enter your registration number and date of birth.
  • The city intimation slip will appear on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.
ADVERTISEMENT

The city intimation slip provides crucial details such as the candidate’s exam city, name, date of birth, registration number, and the date of examination. However, this is not the admit card. The RRB NTPC admit card 2025 will be issued separately, four days before the scheduled exam.

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam 2025 for the graduate-level posts is scheduled to be held on October 13, 2025. The CBT 2 exam is open only to candidates who have cleared the RRB NTPC CBT 1, the results of which were declared on September 19, 2025. This stage of the recruitment aims to fill vacancies for various posts, including chief commercial-cum-ticket supervisor, station master, goods train manager, junior account assistant-cum-typist, and senior clerk-cum-typist.

Last updated on 04 Oct 2025
10:05 AM
RRB NTPC Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exam city allotment RRB Exam
Similar stories
MAHA TET

MAHA TET 2025 Application Deadline Extended - Check Revised Date and Registration Ste. . .

AIIMS NORCET 2025

AIIMS NORCET 9 Mains Result 2025 Out - Check Link, Merit List and Qualifying Details

SSC job aspirants

Staff Selection Commission Begins SSC Head Constable 2025 Registration- Link to Apply. . .

Railway Recruitment Board

RRB ALP Result 2025 Declared; Shortlisted Candidates to Appear for Document Verificat. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
MAHA TET

MAHA TET 2025 Application Deadline Extended - Check Revised Date and Registration Ste. . .

AIIMS NORCET 2025

AIIMS NORCET 9 Mains Result 2025 Out - Check Link, Merit List and Qualifying Details

SSC job aspirants

Staff Selection Commission Begins SSC Head Constable 2025 Registration- Link to Apply. . .

Railway Recruitment Board

RRB ALP Result 2025 Declared; Shortlisted Candidates to Appear for Document Verificat. . .

IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay Begins UCEED 2026 Registration; Exam Scheduled for January 18

AIIMS

AIIMS Begins Registration for INI-CET January 2026 Session; Apply by October 21

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality