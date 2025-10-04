RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 City Slip 2025 Released - Admit Card and Latest Exam Updates

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the city intimation slip for the second stage of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the graduate-level Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment. Candidates who qualified in CBT 1 can now access their RRB NTPC CBT 2 city intimation slip 2025 through the regional RRB websites.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the city intimation slip for the second stage of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the graduate-level Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment. Candidates who qualified in CBT 1 can now access their RRB NTPC CBT 2 city intimation slip 2025 through the regional RRB websites using their registration number and date of birth.

How to Download RRB NTPC City Slip 2025

Visit the official regional website of RRB.

Click on the link for “City Intimation Slip for CBT 2”.

You will be redirected to the login page.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

The city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The city intimation slip provides crucial details such as the candidate’s exam city, name, date of birth, registration number, and the date of examination. However, this is not the admit card. The RRB NTPC admit card 2025 will be issued separately, four days before the scheduled exam.

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam 2025 for the graduate-level posts is scheduled to be held on October 13, 2025. The CBT 2 exam is open only to candidates who have cleared the RRB NTPC CBT 1, the results of which were declared on September 19, 2025. This stage of the recruitment aims to fill vacancies for various posts, including chief commercial-cum-ticket supervisor, station master, goods train manager, junior account assistant-cum-typist, and senior clerk-cum-typist.