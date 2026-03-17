RRB ALP Recruitment 2026 Notice Out - Check Total Vacancies, Eligibility and Application Dates

Summary The Railway Recruitment Boards have issued an indicative notification for the Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) 01/2026 regarding the recruitment of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) posts. The announcement provides preliminary details about the upcoming recruitment drive.

The Railway Recruitment Boards have issued an indicative notification for the Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) 01/2026 regarding the recruitment of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) posts. The announcement provides preliminary details about the upcoming recruitment drive.

As per the notice, the online application process for ALP recruitment will begin on May 15, 2026, and will remain open until June 14, 2026, up to 11.59 PM. Candidates will be able to submit their applications only through the official recruitment portal, rrbapply.gov.in. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a large number of vacancies across different railway zones in the country.

According to the indicative notification, a total of 11,127 vacancies have been identified for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot across various railways. The selected candidates will be placed in Pay Level 2 under the Seventh Central Pay Commission, with an initial basic salary of ₹19,900.

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In terms of eligibility, applicants must be between 18 and 30 years of age as of July 4, 2026. Detailed information regarding educational qualifications, medical fitness requirements and other eligibility conditions will be provided in the comprehensive CEN 01/2026 notification, which will be published later on the official websites of the respective Railway Recruitment Boards.

The recruitment authorities have also advised applicants to verify their primary identity details using Aadhaar while completing the online application form. Aadhaar-based authentication will help reduce delays and complications during document verification and other stages of the recruitment process, particularly for candidates whose applications are not Aadhaar-verified.

Candidates have also been instructed to ensure that the name and date of birth mentioned in their Aadhaar records exactly match the details recorded in their Class 10 pass certificate. In addition, applicants should update their latest photograph and biometric details, including fingerprint and iris data, in their Aadhaar records before submitting the application.

The Ministry of Railways clarified that the current announcement serves only as an indicative notification meant to inform candidates in advance about the upcoming recruitment process. The complete terms, eligibility conditions, selection procedures, and other recruitment guidelines will be governed strictly by the detailed CEN 01/2026 notification and any corrigendum issued subsequently.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards for the release of the detailed notification and further updates related to the recruitment process.