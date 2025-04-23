Railway Recruitment Board Releases RRB ALP CBT 2 City Intimation Slip- Details Inside

Summary Candidates who want to appear for the computer based test can download the city intimation slip through the official website of RRBs under which they have applied This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 18799 posts in the organisation

The Railway Recruitment Board issued the RRB ALP CBT 2 city intimation slip. Candidates who want to appear for the computer based test can download the city intimation slip through the official website of RRBs under which they have applied.

This recruitment drive will fill up 18799 posts in the organisation. The RRB ALP computer based test 2 will take place on May 2 and May 6, 2025. The reporting time of candidates at the examination center is 07:30 hrs. (1st Shift) and 12:30 hrs. (2nd Shift).

As per the official notice, the city intimation slip for candidates will be activated 10 days before exam date. It must be noted that the RRB ALP CBT 2 e-call letter can be downloaded from the same link 4 days before the exam date.

ADVERTISEMENT

RRB ALP CBT 2 City Intimation Slip: Steps to download

Visit the official website of RRBs Click on RRB ALP CBT 2 city intimation slip link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and your city intimation slip will be displayed Once done, check the slip and download it Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

RRB ALP CBT 2 City Intimation Slip: Direct Link

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RRB.