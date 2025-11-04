Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB ALP Final Result 2025 Declared: Check Steps and Region-Wise Merit List Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Nov 2025
10:54 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially declared the RRB Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Final Result.
The roll numbers of candidates who have successfully qualified for the exam have been released in PDF format on the respective regional RRB websites.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially declared the RRB Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Final Result. The roll numbers of candidates who have successfully qualified for the exam have been released in PDF format on the respective regional RRB websites.

The final merit list has been prepared based on candidates’ performance in the Computer-Based Test (CBT), Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), and Document Verification cum Medical Examination. Only those who cleared all stages of the recruitment process have been shortlisted for appointment.

How to Check RRB ALP Final Result

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates can follow the steps below to view and download their final results:

  • Visit the official regional RRB website or click on the “RRB ALP Final Result 2025” link.
  • Select your RRB region from the available list.
  • The RRB ALP Final Result PDF will open on the screen.
  • Use Ctrl + F to search for your roll number in the list.
  • Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Candidates who have made it to the final selection list will soon receive further communication from their respective RRBs regarding the appointment and joining formalities.

For detailed region-wise results and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official RRB websites.

Last updated on 04 Nov 2025
10:55 AM
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) RRB Exam loco pilot Railway recruitment Result
Similar stories
NEET PG 2025

Kerala NEET PG 2025 Round 1: CEE Releases Merit and Category Lists; Submit Documents . . .

WBSSC

WBSSC Releases ‘Tainted’ Staff List: Opens Fresh Application for 8477 Non-Teachin. . .

ICAI CA 2026

ICAI CA January 2026 Registration Begins at icai.org - Link, Steps and Full Exam Sche. . .

SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Exam City Slip Release Today - Download Steps and Admit Card Upd. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET PG 2025

Kerala NEET PG 2025 Round 1: CEE Releases Merit and Category Lists; Submit Documents . . .

field data: This illustration by 19th century geographer Alexander von Humboldt of the Chimborazo volcano in Ecuador shows plant species at different elevations
Geography

New Worlds

WBSSC

WBSSC Releases ‘Tainted’ Staff List: Opens Fresh Application for 8477 Non-Teachin. . .

ICAI CA 2026

ICAI CA January 2026 Registration Begins at icai.org - Link, Steps and Full Exam Sche. . .

IIT Madras

Rocket Science

SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Exam City Slip Release Today - Download Steps and Admit Card Upd. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality