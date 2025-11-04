RRB ALP Final Result 2025 Declared: Check Steps and Region-Wise Merit List Details

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially declared the RRB Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Final Result. The roll numbers of candidates who have successfully qualified for the exam have been released in PDF format on the respective regional RRB websites.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially declared the RRB Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Final Result. The roll numbers of candidates who have successfully qualified for the exam have been released in PDF format on the respective regional RRB websites.

The final merit list has been prepared based on candidates’ performance in the Computer-Based Test (CBT), Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), and Document Verification cum Medical Examination. Only those who cleared all stages of the recruitment process have been shortlisted for appointment.

How to Check RRB ALP Final Result

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates can follow the steps below to view and download their final results:

Visit the official regional RRB website or click on the “RRB ALP Final Result 2025” link.

Select your RRB region from the available list.

The RRB ALP Final Result PDF will open on the screen.

Use Ctrl + F to search for your roll number in the list.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Candidates who have made it to the final selection list will soon receive further communication from their respective RRBs regarding the appointment and joining formalities.

For detailed region-wise results and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official RRB websites.