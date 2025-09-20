RRB NTPC Result 2025 Declared - Board Announces Zone Wise Cutoffs and CBT 2 Exam Date

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the results of the NTPC CBT-1 Graduate Level Exam. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their results through the official website of their respective RRB regions.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the results of the NTPC CBT-1 Graduate Level Exam. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their results through the official website of their respective RRB regions, with the central link available at rrbcdg.gov.in.

How to Download RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result 2025

To access their scorecards, candidates need to follow these steps:

Visit the official website of the RRB region you applied to.

Click on the “Login” option available on the homepage.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

Along with the result, respective RRBs of each zone have published their category-wise cutoff scores for qualification.

Candidates who qualify for the CBT-1 examination will now be eligible to appear for the CBT-2 exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on October 13, 2025. The RRB has confirmed that the second stage exam will also be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

The RRB NTPC Graduate Level recruitment process is one of the largest railway recruitment drives, aimed at filling various graduate-level Non-Technical Popular Category posts across different RRB zones. The final selection will be based on candidates’ performance in multiple stages, including CBT-1, CBT-2, skill test/typing test (where applicable), document verification, and medical examination.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official RRB websites for updates regarding admit cards and exam-related notifications for CBT-2.