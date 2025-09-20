RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC Result 2025 Declared - Board Announces Zone Wise Cutoffs and CBT 2 Exam Date

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Sep 2025
09:54 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the results of the NTPC CBT-1 Graduate Level Exam.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their results through the official website of their respective RRB regions.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the results of the NTPC CBT-1 Graduate Level Exam. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their results through the official website of their respective RRB regions, with the central link available at rrbcdg.gov.in.

How to Download RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result 2025

To access their scorecards, candidates need to follow these steps:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official website of the RRB region you applied to.
  • Click on the “Login” option available on the homepage.
  • Enter your registration number and date of birth.
  • The result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save a copy for future reference.

Along with the result, respective RRBs of each zone have published their category-wise cutoff scores for qualification.

Candidates who qualify for the CBT-1 examination will now be eligible to appear for the CBT-2 exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on October 13, 2025. The RRB has confirmed that the second stage exam will also be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

The RRB NTPC Graduate Level recruitment process is one of the largest railway recruitment drives, aimed at filling various graduate-level Non-Technical Popular Category posts across different RRB zones. The final selection will be based on candidates’ performance in multiple stages, including CBT-1, CBT-2, skill test/typing test (where applicable), document verification, and medical examination.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official RRB websites for updates regarding admit cards and exam-related notifications for CBT-2.

Last updated on 20 Sep 2025
09:55 AM
RRB NTPC Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Result cut-off marks
Similar stories
University Grants Commission

'Future at stake': 900+ Experts Urge UGC to Scrap Draft Math Syllabus, Flag Key Omiss. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: MCC Opens Seat Resignation Window for Round 1 and 2 Counselling

SSC CGL 2025

SSC Announces Re-Exam for CGL 2025 Tier-I Candidates: Check New Date and Notice

BPSC

BPSC 71st CCE Answer Key 2025 Out - Objection Window Opens Soon; Check Result Update

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
University Grants Commission

'Future at stake': 900+ Experts Urge UGC to Scrap Draft Math Syllabus, Flag Key Omiss. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: MCC Opens Seat Resignation Window for Round 1 and 2 Counselling

SSC CGL 2025

SSC Announces Re-Exam for CGL 2025 Tier-I Candidates: Check New Date and Notice

BPSC

BPSC 71st CCE Answer Key 2025 Out - Objection Window Opens Soon; Check Result Update

school exams

Assam Government Postpones School Exams After Singer Zubeen Garg’s Demise

UPSC

UPSC Moves Towards AI-Based Verification, Aims to Use Facial Recognition in All Exams

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality