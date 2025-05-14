RRB to Close Application Window for Assistant Loco Pilot Recruitment 2025 Soon- Details

Summary Candidates who are interested in applying for the recruitment drive can download their results from the official website of regional RRBs The last date to submit the date for payment of application fees has also been extended to May 21, 2025

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is soon going to close the extended registration window for Assistant Loco Pilot or ALP 2025. Candidates who are interested in applying for the recruitment drive can download their results from the official website of regional RRBs.

The last date to submit the date for payment of application fees has also been extended to May 21, 2025. Also, the dates for modification window for corrections in application form with payment of modification fee has been revised to May 22 to May 31, 2025. The cut off date for age will remain July 1, 2025.

RRB ALP 2025 Recruitment: Recruitment Stages

ADVERTISEMENT

First Stage CBT (CBT-1) Second Stage CBT (CBT-2) Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination (ME)

RRB ALP 2025 Registration: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of RRBs On the home page, click on the link to apply for RRB ALP recruitment drive Enter your credentials to register yourself Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents, and submit Pay the application fee Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout of the same for future reference

Through this recruitment drive, the Railway Recruitment Board aims to fill 9,970 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.