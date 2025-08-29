Railway Protection Force (RPF)

RPF SI Recruitment 2024: Zone-Wise Vacancy Out; Check Preference Form Submission Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Aug 2025
11:12 AM

File Image

Summary
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has officially released the zone-wise vacancy details for the post of Sub Inspector (Executive) under recruitment notification CEN RPF-01/2024.
A total of 452 vacancies have been announced across different railway zones.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has officially released the zone-wise vacancy details for the post of Sub Inspector (Executive) under the recruitment notification CEN RPF-01/2024. A total of 452 vacancies have been announced across different railway zones, distributed among categories such as Unreserved (UR), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Other Backward Class (OBC), Scheduled Caste (SC), and Scheduled Tribe (ST).

Alongside the vacancy details, the Ministry of Railways, through the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), has issued the RPF SI zonal preference form. Candidates are required to download the form, carefully indicate their preferred zones, sign it, and submit a scanned copy via email to the designated address.

The submission of the zonal preference form is a mandatory process, and candidates must ensure to send it within seven days from the date of the notice. Failure to do so may lead to forfeiture of the right to exercise zonal preference, thereby affecting the allotment process.

RPF SI zonal preference form submission guide: Applicants should download the blank zonal preference form, fill in their choices clearly, and sign the document. The completed and signed form must then be scanned and sent via email to digrt@rb.railnet.gov.in within the stipulated deadline.

Candidates are advised to follow the instructions carefully, as this step will play a crucial role in determining their posting preferences under the ongoing RPF SI recruitment process.

Check the detailed vacancy list here.

Last updated on 29 Aug 2025
11:13 AM
Railway Protection Force (RPF) sub-inspector Vacancy
