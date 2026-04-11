PSEB

PSEB Class 8th Result 2026 and Toppers List Announced, Over 2.5 Lakh Students Pass Exam

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Apr 2026
08:57 AM

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Summary
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially declared the Class 8 examination results for 2026.
Students can access their detailed results and scorecards on the official PSEB website (pseb.ac.in).

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially declared the Class 8 examination results for 2026, with an impressive pass percentage of 96.51%, reflecting consistent academic achievement and improved examination processes.

This year, a total of 2,62,966 students from 10,422 schools appeared for the Class 8 board examinations. Out of these, 2,53,789 students successfully cleared the exam, showcasing a high success rate across schools in Punjab. The board attributed this performance to enhanced transparency and stricter examination protocols.

Toppers List

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Leading the merit list, Tamanna from Saraswati Senior Secondary School in Jaito, Faridkot, secured the top position with a perfect score of 600 out of 600 marks, achieving a remarkable 100%. Japneet Kaur from Government Middle School, Arkwas, Sangrur, secured the second rank with 598 marks (99.67%), while Jashandeep Kaur from Sant Mohan Das Memorial Senior Secondary School, Kot Sukhia, Faridkot, also scored 598 marks to claim the third position.

Speaking on the results, PSEB Chairman Dr. Amarpal Singh emphasised that the examinations were conducted with greater strictness and transparency compared to previous years. He further noted that the board aims to enhance the quality of question papers and introduce necessary curriculum reforms to strengthen future assessments.

The official announcement was attended by key officials, including Secretary Sh. Keshav Goyal (PCS), Controller of Examinations Sh. Lavish Chawla, Deputy Secretary (Academic), Sandeep Verma, along with other board representatives.

Students can access their detailed results and scorecards on the official PSEB website (pseb.ac.in). The board has also confirmed that students who were unable to pass one or two subjects will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations scheduled in June 2026. The detailed schedule and application process for these exams will be released separately through the school authorities.

Last updated on 11 Apr 2026
08:57 AM
PSEB Punjab School Education Board Result toppers merit list
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