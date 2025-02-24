Punjab Police Recruitment Board

Punjab Police Recruitment Board begins registration for 1746 vacancies- Details here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 24 Feb 2025
13:18 PM

File Image

Summary
The Punjab Police Recruitment Board (PPRB) commenced the registration process for the Punjab Police recruitment 2025 exam. Interested and eligible candidates can fill out the Punjab Police recruitment 2025 application form by visiting the official website- iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2025.

According to the schedule, the deadline to apply for the Punjab Police recruitment 2025 is March 13. The Punjab Police recruitment drive aims to fill 1,746 vacancies. Out of these, 1,261 posts are reserved for the constables in the armed police cadre.

To be eligible, candidates should have passed Class 12 or its equivalent from a recognized education board or university. However, for ex-servicemen, the minimum educational qualification is matriculation. Also, Punjabi must be a compulsory or elective subject or an equivalent examination in the Punjabi language specified by the Punjab government on or before January 1, 2025.

Candidates' age should be between 18 years old and 28 years old as of January 1, 2025. Reserved category candidates will get age relaxation.

For further updates and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 24 Feb 2025
13:23 PM
