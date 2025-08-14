Punjab government

Punjab NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 for MBBS, BDS Put on Hold- Key Updates Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Aug 2025
12:43 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Punjab NEET UG counselling dates 2025 have been revised following the MCC’s decision to extend the schedule for the All India Quota (AIQ) admission process
As per the revised schedule, those admitted in Punjab government and private medical and dental colleges in in round 1 will have to complete physical reporting by visiting the allotted college between August 16 to 24 up to 4 pm

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot will announce the Punjab NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result 2025 for admission to MBBS and BDS courses on August 15 on the official website- bfuhs.ac.in. Candidates interested can check the result on the mentioned official website.

The Punjab NEET UG counselling dates 2025 have been revised following the MCC’s decision to extend the schedule for the All India Quota (AIQ) admission process. The university informed candidates that the Punjab NEET seat allotment under the 85% state quota has been put on hold, following the delay in publishing MCC NEET UG allotment results. With the MCC NEET UG allotment results now available on the official website, the admission based results based on Punjab NEET merit list will be declared tomorrow.

As per the revised schedule, those admitted in Punjab government and private medical and dental colleges in in round 1 will have to complete physical reporting by visiting the allotted college between August 16 to 24 up to 4 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 5,946 candidates, who qualified NEET UG 2025, were listed in the Punjab MBBS merit list. Additionally, 78 candidates were eligible for admission under NRI quota, and 480 under Sikh minority quota.

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 14 Aug 2025
12:44 PM
Punjab government NEET UG 2025 NEET UG seat allotment
Similar stories
Indian Nursing Council (INC)

INC Amends BSc Nursing Rules - Allows Semester Exam Eligibility Flexibility; All Deta. . .

MCC

MCC Extends NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 1 College Reporting Deadline- Check Fresh . . .

Delhi University (DU)

DU CSAS Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025 Out for UG Admissions - Over 67000 Confirm!

UPSC

UPSC Civil Services Mains Hall Ticket 2025 Shortly at upsc.gov.in- Check Details Insi. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Indian Nursing Council (INC)

INC Amends BSc Nursing Rules - Allows Semester Exam Eligibility Flexibility; All Deta. . .

MCC

MCC Extends NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 1 College Reporting Deadline- Check Fresh . . .

Delhi University (DU)

DU CSAS Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025 Out for UG Admissions - Over 67000 Confirm!

UPSC

UPSC Civil Services Mains Hall Ticket 2025 Shortly at upsc.gov.in- Check Details Insi. . .

State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI Releases Clerk 2025 First Waiting List - Check JA Post Selection Status at sbi.co. . .

Brainiac Heritage School Investiture Ceremony
Birla Divya Jyoti School

Take a pledge, lead by example

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality