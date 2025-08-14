Punjab NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 for MBBS, BDS Put on Hold- Key Updates Here

Summary The Punjab NEET UG counselling dates 2025 have been revised following the MCC’s decision to extend the schedule for the All India Quota (AIQ) admission process As per the revised schedule, those admitted in Punjab government and private medical and dental colleges in in round 1 will have to complete physical reporting by visiting the allotted college between August 16 to 24 up to 4 pm

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot will announce the Punjab NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result 2025 for admission to MBBS and BDS courses on August 15 on the official website- bfuhs.ac.in. Candidates interested can check the result on the mentioned official website.

The Punjab NEET UG counselling dates 2025 have been revised following the MCC’s decision to extend the schedule for the All India Quota (AIQ) admission process. The university informed candidates that the Punjab NEET seat allotment under the 85% state quota has been put on hold, following the delay in publishing MCC NEET UG allotment results. With the MCC NEET UG allotment results now available on the official website, the admission based results based on Punjab NEET merit list will be declared tomorrow.

As per the revised schedule, those admitted in Punjab government and private medical and dental colleges in in round 1 will have to complete physical reporting by visiting the allotted college between August 16 to 24 up to 4 pm.

A total of 5,946 candidates, who qualified NEET UG 2025, were listed in the Punjab MBBS merit list. Additionally, 78 candidates were eligible for admission under NRI quota, and 480 under Sikh minority quota.

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.