Punjab government

Punjab NEET PG 2025 Counselling Begins at bfuhs.ac.in; Check Detailed Schedule Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Oct 2025
13:36 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
This year, admissions to the PG Diploma in Sports Medicine at Netaji National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala will also be conducted through the NEET PG score
Candidates applying under the Punjab state quota must register at the official BFUHS portal, bfuhs.ac.in , by November 3, 2025

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot has commenced the registration process for Round 1 of Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025 for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma, and DNB programmes. This year, admissions to the PG Diploma in Sports Medicine at Netaji National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala will also be conducted through the NEET PG score.

The round 1 counselling schedule was announced by BFUHS shortly after the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released the national NEET PG counselling timeline on October 28 via the official website — mcc.nic.in. Candidates applying under the Punjab state quota must register at the official BFUHS portal, bfuhs.ac.in, by November 3, 2025.

The university stated that the Punjab NEET PG Merit List 2025 will be published on November 6 after verifying the eligibility of candidates, including those applying under the minority quota.

ADVERTISEMENT

For candidates applying under the NRI quota, obtaining an eligibility certificate from BFUHS is mandatory before participating in the counselling process. A separate online application form for NRI applicants is available on the university’s website.

Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Schedule

  • Registration deadline: November 3 (up to 3 PM)
  • Correction window for online form: November 3 (up to 5 PM)
  • Fee payment deadline: November 3 (up to 5 PM) ₹5,900 (General Category) ₹2,950 (SC Category)
  • ₹5,900 (General Category)
  • ₹2,950 (SC Category)
  • Display of provisional merit list: November 6
  • Objection submission window: November 7 (up to 11 AM)
  • Choice filling and preference submission: November 7 to 10
  • Seat allotment processing: November 11 to 12
  • Provisional seat allotment result: November 14
  • Objection to provisional allotment: November 15
  • Reporting to allotted colleges: November 17 to 20

With the initiation of the Punjab NEET PG 2025 counselling process, BFUHS has urged candidates to adhere strictly to the schedule and ensure timely submission of documents and fees to avoid disqualification.

The verification for eligibility of Christian minority quota and Sikh minority quota will be conducted on November 4 at Christian Medical College, Ludhiana and SGRD Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Amritsar, respectively.

Last updated on 29 Oct 2025
13:37 PM
Punjab government NEET PG 2025 NEET PG NEET counselling
Similar stories
IBPS

IBPS Clerk 2025 Vacancies Increased to 13,533; Prelims Result to Be Announced Shortly

NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Registration Ends Today Following Extension: Verification Ong. . .

AIBE

AIBE Result Validity Extended Till Next Year by BCI: Check Date and Details

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 - Round 1 Choice Filling Begins; Seat Matrix and Detailed Schedule Out

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IBPS

IBPS Clerk 2025 Vacancies Increased to 13,533; Prelims Result to Be Announced Shortly

NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Registration Ends Today Following Extension: Verification Ong. . .

AIBE

AIBE Result Validity Extended Till Next Year by BCI: Check Date and Details

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 - Round 1 Choice Filling Begins; Seat Matrix and Detailed Schedule Out

UPSC

CSE Mains 2024: UPSC Recommends 114 Additional Candidates from Reserve List! Check Na. . .

AIBE XX

AIBE 20 Registration Deadline Extended by BCI - Updated Exam Schedule Released

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality