Punjab NEET PG 2025 Counselling Begins at bfuhs.ac.in; Check Detailed Schedule Inside

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot has commenced the registration process for Round 1 of Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025 for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma, and DNB programmes. This year, admissions to the PG Diploma in Sports Medicine at Netaji National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala will also be conducted through the NEET PG score.

The round 1 counselling schedule was announced by BFUHS shortly after the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released the national NEET PG counselling timeline on October 28 via the official website — mcc.nic.in. Candidates applying under the Punjab state quota must register at the official BFUHS portal, bfuhs.ac.in, by November 3, 2025.

The university stated that the Punjab NEET PG Merit List 2025 will be published on November 6 after verifying the eligibility of candidates, including those applying under the minority quota.

For candidates applying under the NRI quota, obtaining an eligibility certificate from BFUHS is mandatory before participating in the counselling process. A separate online application form for NRI applicants is available on the university’s website.

Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Schedule

Registration deadline: November 3 (up to 3 PM)

Correction window for online form: November 3 (up to 5 PM)

Fee payment deadline: November 3 (up to 5 PM) ₹5,900 (General Category) ₹2,950 (SC Category)

₹5,900 (General Category)

₹2,950 (SC Category)

Display of provisional merit list: November 6

Objection submission window: November 7 (up to 11 AM)

Choice filling and preference submission: November 7 to 10

Seat allotment processing: November 11 to 12

Provisional seat allotment result: November 14

Objection to provisional allotment: November 15

Reporting to allotted colleges: November 17 to 20

With the initiation of the Punjab NEET PG 2025 counselling process, BFUHS has urged candidates to adhere strictly to the schedule and ensure timely submission of documents and fees to avoid disqualification.

The verification for eligibility of Christian minority quota and Sikh minority quota will be conducted on November 4 at Christian Medical College, Ludhiana and SGRD Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Amritsar, respectively.