ICSI Releases CSEET November 2025 Admit Card; Exam Scheduled for November 8

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Oct 2025
16:22 PM

Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website icsi.edu
The CSEET November 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 8, 2025

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2025 today, October 29. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website icsi.edu.

The official notification stated, “You are requested to download your Admit Card along with instructions from the link: https://tinyurl.com/2r6wd6mv. The same will be available for download from 29th October 2025 onwards by entering your CSEET Unique Id and Date of Birth. For best results, please use Google Chrome or latest Internet Explorer for viewing and printing of the Admit Card.”

The CSEET November 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 8, 2025. The CSEET is held four times a year — typically in January, May, July, and November. Meanwhile, registrations for the CSEET January 2026 session are ongoing, with the last date to apply being December 15, 2025.

ICSI CSEET November 2025 Admit Card: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.
  2. Click on the link for “CSEET November 2025 Admit Card” on the homepage.
  3. Enter your CSEET registration number and date of birth in the login window.
  4. Click on the Submit button.
  5. The admit card will appear on the screen — download and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully read all instructions on the admit card and carry it to the examination centre along with the required photo ID.

