Punjab Clarifies 1% NEET UG 2025 Quota for J&K Migrants in Private Medical Colleges

Posted on 19 Sep 2025
14:48 PM

File Image

The Punjab government has issued an official clarification regarding the implementation of the 1% reservation quota for migrants from Jammu and Kashmir who were displaced due to terrorist violence. The quota, applicable in private medical colleges and universities in the state under Punjab NEET UG Admission Policy 2025, has been further refined into two preference-based sub-categories.

According to the clarification, first preference for the reserved seats will be given to candidates who are J&K migrants and also meet the eligibility conditions outlined in Clause 11 of the original notification. The second preference will apply to candidates who are J&K migrants but do not fulfil the Clause 11 eligibility criteria.

The government emphasized that there is no change to the reservation policy itself. However, since the deadline for submitting willingness for Round 2 of Punjab NEET UG counselling has already passed, eligible candidates under the 1% J&K migrant quota will be considered in Round 3.

Meanwhile, the Round 2 seat allotment process for Punjab NEET UG counselling is scheduled to be conducted between September 20 and 23, with results expected to be announced on September 25.

This clarification is intended to bring transparency and ensure a structured and fair approach to seat allocation for J&K migrant candidates in the state’s private medical institutions.

Last updated on 19 Sep 2025
14:51 PM
Punjab government NEET UG NEET UG 2025 NEET counselling
