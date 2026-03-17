PSEB

PSTET 2026 Answer Key Out: Check Subject-Wise Links, Objection Submission and Result Date

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Mar 2026
10:10 AM

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Summary
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has published the provisional answer key for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET).
Candidates who appeared for the state-level eligibility examination can now access the answer key through the official PSTET portal at pstet2025.org.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has published the provisional answer key for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the state-level eligibility examination can now access the answer key through the official PSTET portal at pstet2025.org. The release of the provisional answer key allows candidates to review the responses recorded in the examination and estimate their probable scores ahead of the final results.

PSTET Answer Key: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download the PSTET 2026 answer key from the official website:

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  • Visit the official PSTET website at pstet2025.org.
  • On the homepage, locate the notification or latest updates section.
  • Select the paper you appeared for — Paper 1 (Primary Level) or Paper 2 (Upper Primary Level).
  • Choose the question booklet set (A, B, C, or D) corresponding to your exam paper.
  • The answer key will appear in PDF format.
  • Download and save the file to compare your responses with the OMR sheet and estimate your score.

Along with the answer key, the board has also opened an objection window for candidates who find discrepancies in the published answers. Aspirants who wish to challenge any answer listed in the provisional key can submit their objections online through the official website. According to the notification, the objection facility will remain available from March 17 to March 19. During this period, candidates can review the answers carefully and submit their challenges for consideration by the examination authorities.

After reviewing the objections received from candidates, the board is expected to release the final answer key before announcing the results. As per the current schedule, the PSTET 2025 results are likely to be declared on April 2.

The PSTET 2025 examination was conducted on March 15, 2026, across various centres in Punjab. The test comprised two separate papers designed for candidates aspiring to become teachers at different school levels. Paper 1 was conducted for those intending to teach students from Classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 was meant for candidates aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8 in schools across the state.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates related to the final answer key and result announcement.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 17 Mar 2026
10:11 AM
PSEB Punjab School Education Board PSTET 2025 Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test Answer Key
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