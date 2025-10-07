Punjab government

PSEB Announces Punjab Board Class 10, 12 Supply Result 2025- Direct Link to Check Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Oct 2025
File Image

Summary
The results for both supplementary and open school examinations are now available on the board's official website — pseb.ac.in
The supplementary exams for both classes were conducted in September 2025 for students who were unable to pass in one or more subjects during the main board exams earlier this year

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially announced the Punjab Board Supply Result 2025 for Class 10 and Class 12 students. The results for both supplementary and open school examinations are now available on the board's official website — pseb.ac.in.

The supplementary exams for both classes were conducted in September 2025 for students who were unable to pass in one or more subjects during the main board exams earlier this year.

Punjab Board Supply Result 2025: Steps to Check

  1. Visit the official PSEB website: pseb.ac.in
  2. Click on the “Results” link available on the homepage
  3. Select the link for Class 10 or Class 12 Supplementary/Open School Result 2025
  4. You will be redirected to a new login page
  5. Enter your roll number or name as required
  6. Click on Submit
  7. Your result will appear on the screen
  8. Download and print a copy for future reference

Students are advised to cross-check all details mentioned in the result and contact their respective schools or the board in case of any discrepancies. This result gives students a second chance to move forward with their academic or career plans without delay.

Last updated on 07 Oct 2025
15:04 PM
