Pondicherry University Declares Semester Results 2026 for UG Courses; PhD Registration Extended

Summary Students can now access and download their results from the official examination portal, exam.pondiuni.edu.in Candidates are required to use their roll number or registration number along with semester details to log in and view their results

Pondicherry University has announced the semester results for 2026 for various undergraduate programmes including BTech, BBA, BA, and BSc. Students can now access and download their results from the official examination portal, exam.pondiuni.edu.in.

Along with these programmes, the university has also released results for several Bachelor of Vocational (BVoc) courses. Candidates are required to use their roll number or registration number along with semester details to log in and view their results.

Meanwhile, the university has extended the deadline for PhD admissions for the 2026–27 academic session till March 31. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, pondiuni.edu.in. The application fee for the PhD entrance is Rs 750 for reserved category candidates, while others are required to pay Rs 1,500.

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To check the semester results, students need to visit the official website, navigate to the results section, enter their login credentials, and download the result in PDF format. They are advised to verify all details carefully and keep a printed copy for future academic use.

Pondicherry University currently offers over 253 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes and has more than 110 affiliated colleges under its jurisdiction.