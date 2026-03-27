semester examination

Pondicherry University Declares Semester Results 2026 for UG Courses; PhD Registration Extended

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Mar 2026
15:12 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Students can now access and download their results from the official examination portal, exam.pondiuni.edu.in
Candidates are required to use their roll number or registration number along with semester details to log in and view their results

Pondicherry University has announced the semester results for 2026 for various undergraduate programmes including BTech, BBA, BA, and BSc. Students can now access and download their results from the official examination portal, exam.pondiuni.edu.in.

Along with these programmes, the university has also released results for several Bachelor of Vocational (BVoc) courses. Candidates are required to use their roll number or registration number along with semester details to log in and view their results.

Meanwhile, the university has extended the deadline for PhD admissions for the 2026–27 academic session till March 31. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, pondiuni.edu.in. The application fee for the PhD entrance is Rs 750 for reserved category candidates, while others are required to pay Rs 1,500.

ADVERTISEMENT

To check the semester results, students need to visit the official website, navigate to the results section, enter their login credentials, and download the result in PDF format. They are advised to verify all details carefully and keep a printed copy for future academic use.

Pondicherry University currently offers over 253 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes and has more than 110 affiliated colleges under its jurisdiction.

Last updated on 27 Mar 2026
15:14 PM
semester examination semester exam results Pondicherry University BTech
Similar stories
Delhi government

DSSSB Tier 1 Result 2026 Declared For Steno, LDC and Other Posts; Get Link Here

Nursing student

JKBOPEE Opens BSc Nursing, Paramedical CET 2026 Registration; Exam on April 26

IIT

IIT Bombay Opens MTech Admissions 2026; Applications Open Till April 10 Without Late . . .

UP Board Exam 2026

UP Board Exam 2026: Class 10, 12 Answer Sheet Evaluation Paused; Will Result be Delay. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Delhi government

DSSSB Tier 1 Result 2026 Declared For Steno, LDC and Other Posts; Get Link Here

Nursing student

JKBOPEE Opens BSc Nursing, Paramedical CET 2026 Registration; Exam on April 26

St. Xavier’s University

St. Xavier’s University Kolkata Hosts Peace Lecture on Ethical Leadership in Public. . .

IISWBM Calcutta

IISWBM’s Managereal 2026 to Bring Top B-School Talent Together on April 1 and 2

IIT

IIT Bombay Opens MTech Admissions 2026; Applications Open Till April 10 Without Late . . .

UP Board Exam 2026

UP Board Exam 2026: Class 10, 12 Answer Sheet Evaluation Paused; Will Result be Delay. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality