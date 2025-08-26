Pharmacy Council of India (PCI)

PCI Directs Pharmacy Colleges to Complete AEBAS Registration by September 5 - Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Aug 2025
09:39 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) has issued a directive to all medical institutions offering pharmacy courses to complete registrations for the Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS).
The council emphasised that despite repeated reminders, compliance levels remain low.

The Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) has issued a directive to all medical institutions offering pharmacy courses to complete registrations for the Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) by September 5, 2025. The council emphasised that despite repeated reminders, compliance levels remain low.

According to the official circular, only 2,735 institutions out of nearly 6,000 colleges have registered for AEBAS so far. Similarly, just 12,600 faculty members have been onboarded, compared to 95,000 approved teaching staff listed on DIGI-PHARMed. PCI cautioned that failure to meet the deadline may result in the council withholding decisions related to the institution’s approval, if necessary.

Institutions have been asked to purchase AEBAS devices and complete registrations through PCI’s official portal, central.pci.ac.in. Faculty members across pharmacy institutions are also required to register themselves on the respective portals without delay.

ADVERTISEMENT

The circular, approved by the Competent Authority and signed by Anil Mittal, Registrar-Cum-Secretary, was circulated to approved pharmacy institutions, universities, examining boards, and state governments.

PCI reiterated that immediate action is mandatory: “Therefore, it is again informed to all the institutions that they must onboard themselves on the AEBAS Portal i.e. https://central.pci.ac.in/ and ensure their faculty are also registered on their respective URL on immediate basis within the next 15 days. If any institution fails to initiate and complete this process within the stated timeline then council may withhold its decision regarding the institution accordingly, if required.”

This move is part of PCI’s efforts to strengthen accountability and transparency in pharmacy education.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 26 Aug 2025
09:39 AM
Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) Pharmacy
Similar stories
Engineering College

First Engineering College in Darjeeling! Check Admission, Programme & Placement Detai. . .

UPSC 2025

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Lecturer & Prosecutor Posts Application Begins; Vacancy & Elig. . .

HTET 2024

HTET 2024: Mandatory Biometric Verification Ends Today; Check Result Updates

Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (Kite)

Kerala KITE Launches New ICT Textbooks with AVGC, AI and Digital Music

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Engineering College

First Engineering College in Darjeeling! Check Admission, Programme & Placement Detai. . .

UPSC 2025

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Lecturer & Prosecutor Posts Application Begins; Vacancy & Elig. . .

HTET 2024

HTET 2024: Mandatory Biometric Verification Ends Today; Check Result Updates

Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (Kite)

Kerala KITE Launches New ICT Textbooks with AVGC, AI and Digital Music

Jamia Millia Islamia

JMI Introduces Three New Programmes - Check Course Details and Application Schedule

Staff Selection Commission

SSC to Release Phase 13 Selection Post Admit Card 2025 on August 26 for Re-Examinatio. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality