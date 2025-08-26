PCI Directs Pharmacy Colleges to Complete AEBAS Registration by September 5 - Details

Summary The Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) has issued a directive to all medical institutions offering pharmacy courses to complete registrations for the Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS). The council emphasised that despite repeated reminders, compliance levels remain low.

The Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) has issued a directive to all medical institutions offering pharmacy courses to complete registrations for the Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) by September 5, 2025. The council emphasised that despite repeated reminders, compliance levels remain low.

According to the official circular, only 2,735 institutions out of nearly 6,000 colleges have registered for AEBAS so far. Similarly, just 12,600 faculty members have been onboarded, compared to 95,000 approved teaching staff listed on DIGI-PHARMed. PCI cautioned that failure to meet the deadline may result in the council withholding decisions related to the institution’s approval, if necessary.

Institutions have been asked to purchase AEBAS devices and complete registrations through PCI’s official portal, central.pci.ac.in. Faculty members across pharmacy institutions are also required to register themselves on the respective portals without delay.

The circular, approved by the Competent Authority and signed by Anil Mittal, Registrar-Cum-Secretary, was circulated to approved pharmacy institutions, universities, examining boards, and state governments.

PCI reiterated that immediate action is mandatory: “Therefore, it is again informed to all the institutions that they must onboard themselves on the AEBAS Portal i.e. https://central.pci.ac.in/ and ensure their faculty are also registered on their respective URL on immediate basis within the next 15 days. If any institution fails to initiate and complete this process within the stated timeline then council may withhold its decision regarding the institution accordingly, if required.”

This move is part of PCI’s efforts to strengthen accountability and transparency in pharmacy education.

Read the official notice here.