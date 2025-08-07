71,000+ Students Secure UG Admissions at Delhi University- List of Vacant Seats Tomorrow

Summary According to data shared by the university, a total of 71,130 admissions have been confirmed across its 79 UG programmes being offered in 69 colleges The third allocation list will be released on August 13, followed by the first allocation lists for ECA, sports, and CW quotas on August 15

More than 71,000 students have secured admission to undergraduate programmes at Delhi University, the varsity announced on Tuesday following the release of its latest list of upgraded allocations.

According to data shared by the university, a total of 71,130 admissions have been confirmed across its 79 UG programmes being offered in 69 colleges. DU has a total of 71,624 UG seats for the current academic year.

The university had reopened its upgradation window on August 2, allowing students admitted through the first and second rounds to reorder their preferences. The window closed on August 3.

Of those eligible, 34,069 students applied for an upgrade, while 35,889 chose to freeze their earlier allotment. As a result, 5,930 students received an upgrade in their higher preferences.

The college verification and fee payment process for this round will continue till August 7. Following this, the university will release a list of vacant seats on August 8, paving the way for the mid-entry provision.

This will enable candidates who either did not apply through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) or failed to complete the second phase of admission to enter the system.

The mid-entry window will be open from 5 pm on August 8 to 4.59 pm on August 10, and the fee for this provision is Rs 1,000.

The third allocation list will be released on August 13, followed by the first allocation lists for ECA, sports, and CW quotas on August 15. The entire admission process is set to conclude on August 19.

The university has already commenced its academic session from August 1, in a bid to align with the UGC's academic calendar and ensure the timely completion of semesters.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.