Admissions

71,000+ Students Secure UG Admissions at Delhi University- List of Vacant Seats Tomorrow

PTI
PTI
Posted on 07 Aug 2025
12:49 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
According to data shared by the university, a total of 71,130 admissions have been confirmed across its 79 UG programmes being offered in 69 colleges
The third allocation list will be released on August 13, followed by the first allocation lists for ECA, sports, and CW quotas on August 15

More than 71,000 students have secured admission to undergraduate programmes at Delhi University, the varsity announced on Tuesday following the release of its latest list of upgraded allocations.

According to data shared by the university, a total of 71,130 admissions have been confirmed across its 79 UG programmes being offered in 69 colleges. DU has a total of 71,624 UG seats for the current academic year.

The university had reopened its upgradation window on August 2, allowing students admitted through the first and second rounds to reorder their preferences. The window closed on August 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of those eligible, 34,069 students applied for an upgrade, while 35,889 chose to freeze their earlier allotment. As a result, 5,930 students received an upgrade in their higher preferences.

The college verification and fee payment process for this round will continue till August 7. Following this, the university will release a list of vacant seats on August 8, paving the way for the mid-entry provision.

This will enable candidates who either did not apply through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) or failed to complete the second phase of admission to enter the system.

The mid-entry window will be open from 5 pm on August 8 to 4.59 pm on August 10, and the fee for this provision is Rs 1,000.

The third allocation list will be released on August 13, followed by the first allocation lists for ECA, sports, and CW quotas on August 15. The entire admission process is set to conclude on August 19.

The university has already commenced its academic session from August 1, in a bid to align with the UGC's academic calendar and ensure the timely completion of semesters.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 07 Aug 2025
12:50 PM
Admissions Delhi University (DU) DU Admissions
Similar stories
AFCAT 2025

AFCAT 2 Exam 2025 - City Slip Released by IAF; Download Link and Key Dates

Tamil Nadu government

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2025 Revised- Check New Dates Here

Maharashtra government

Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2025 OUT- 60,021 Students Eligible For Counselling

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Technician Recruitment 2025 Registration Ends Today - Application Edit to Open So. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AFCAT 2025

AFCAT 2 Exam 2025 - City Slip Released by IAF; Download Link and Key Dates

Tamil Nadu government

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2025 Revised- Check New Dates Here

Maharashtra government

Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2025 OUT- 60,021 Students Eligible For Counselling

WBCAP 2025

WBCAP 2025 - Category Info Submission Deadline Extended for UG Admissions! Submit Now

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Technician Recruitment 2025 Registration Ends Today - Application Edit to Open So. . .

Rajasthan government

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule Revised- Registration Extended Till Tomor. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality