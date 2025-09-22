OPRB Releases Admit Card for Odisha Police SI Exam 2025; Paper 3 Rescheduled to October 6

Summary Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website — odishapolice.gov.in Candidates are reminded that carrying the admit card to the examination centre is mandatory

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has released the admit card for the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE) 2025 for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI). Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website — odishapolice.gov.in.

The Odisha SI written examination will be held on October 5 and 6, 2025. According to the revised schedule, Paper I (General English & Odia) will be conducted on October 5 from 10:00 am to 11:30 am, followed by Paper II (General Studies) from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm on the same day. Paper III (Physics & Chemistry) will now take place on October 6 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Originally, the exam was scheduled for October 4 and 5. However, due to the Durga Puja Bhasani celebrations on October 3 and 4 in various major cities across the state, several candidates raised concerns over possible travel disruptions. Taking these concerns into account, the Board decided to reschedule Paper III to October 6, while keeping the schedule for the first two papers unchanged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates are reminded that carrying the admit card to the examination centre is mandatory. Those without a valid hall ticket will not be allowed to appear for the exam. All candidates are also advised to closely follow the instructions mentioned on their admit card and reach the exam centre well in advance to avoid last-minute issues.

The CPSE 2025 is being conducted for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector in Odisha Police. Further updates regarding the selection process and results will be published on the official website.