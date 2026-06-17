School holidays

Odisha Schools to Reopen on June 18 After Raja Festival, Confirms Minister

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jun 2026
12:27 PM

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Summary
School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond announced that all government and private schools in the state will resume classes on June 18, bringing clarity to students, parents and teachers amid speculation about a possible postponement of the reopening date
At the same time, the minister indicated that the government would continue to keep a close watch on weather conditions across the state

Schools across Odisha will reopen on June 18 as scheduled following the Raja festival, with the state government ruling out any immediate extension of the summer vacation despite recent concerns over weather conditions.

School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond announced that all government and private schools in the state will resume classes on June 18, bringing clarity to students, parents and teachers amid speculation about a possible postponement of the reopening date.

Speaking on the matter, the minister said the current weather situation is favourable and does not warrant an extension of the holiday period. Accordingly, the government has decided to proceed with the previously announced schedule and restart academic activities from Wednesday.

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At the same time, the minister indicated that the government would continue to keep a close watch on weather conditions across the state. He said authorities may reconsider the decision if temperatures rise significantly or if any situation emerges that could affect the health and safety of students.

Odisha had earlier extended school holidays due to intense summer heat and heatwave conditions experienced in several districts. The move was aimed at protecting students from extreme temperatures during the peak summer period.

With the reopening date now confirmed, students are expected to return to regular classroom instruction after the summer break and Raja festival celebrations.

The School and Mass Education Department has advised educational institutions to make adequate preparations before reopening. Schools have been asked to ensure the availability of safe drinking water, maintain cleanliness and sanitation on campuses, and implement necessary measures to safeguard students from heat-related health issues.

The government said it remains committed to prioritising student welfare while ensuring the smooth continuation of academic activities across the state.

Last updated on 17 Jun 2026
12:28 PM
School holidays summer holidays Summer vacation
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