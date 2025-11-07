Results out

OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2024 Declared at opsc.gov.in; 2405 Candidates Qualify for Mains

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Nov 2025
14:12 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website — opsc.gov.in
According to the official notification, based on the OCS Preliminary Exam held on October 12, 2025, a total of 2,405 candidates have been provisionally qualified to appear for the OCS Main Examination 2024

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the results of the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Preliminary Examination 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website — opsc.gov.in.

According to the official notification, based on the OCS Preliminary Exam held on October 12, 2025, a total of 2,405 candidates have been provisionally qualified to appear for the OCS Main Examination 2024.

The Commission has further stated that the OCS Main (Written) Examination 2024 is tentatively scheduled for the last week of January or the first week of February 2026. The detailed timetable will be released in due course on the official website.

ADVERTISEMENT

OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2024: Steps to Check

  1. Visit the official website — opsc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the “OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2024” link on the homepage.
  3. The result PDF will be downloaded automatically.
  4. Open the PDF and check your roll number.
  5. Download and print a copy for future reference.

Candidates who have qualified in the prelims round will now be eligible to appear for the mains examination as part of the multi-stage OCS 2024 recruitment process.

Last updated on 07 Nov 2025
14:14 PM
Results out Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) OPSC
Similar stories
Railway recruitment

RRB Group D Exam 2025 City Intimation Slip Expected Today at Official RRB Websites; D. . .

Assam government

Assam NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Allotment Results Declared; Reporting Deadline November 8

Kerala government

CEE Kerala, Begins NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling; Detailed Schedule. . .

CLAT 2026

CLAT 2026: Extended Registration Window Closes Today; When Will the Exam be Conducted. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Assam government

Assam NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Allotment Results Declared; Reporting Deadline November 8

Railway recruitment

RRB Group D Exam 2025 City Intimation Slip Expected Today at Official RRB Websites; D. . .

IIT

IIT Kharagpur Signs MoU with RMU Germany for Academic and Research Synergy

Kerala government

CEE Kerala, Begins NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling; Detailed Schedule. . .

Jadavpur University

Voxpop Nationals 2025 Returns: Jadavpur University to Host India’s Premier Trilingu. . .

CLAT 2026

CLAT 2026: Extended Registration Window Closes Today; When Will the Exam be Conducted. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality