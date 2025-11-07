OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2024 Declared at opsc.gov.in; 2405 Candidates Qualify for Mains

Summary Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website — opsc.gov.in According to the official notification, based on the OCS Preliminary Exam held on October 12, 2025, a total of 2,405 candidates have been provisionally qualified to appear for the OCS Main Examination 2024

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the results of the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Preliminary Examination 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website — opsc.gov.in.

According to the official notification, based on the OCS Preliminary Exam held on October 12, 2025, a total of 2,405 candidates have been provisionally qualified to appear for the OCS Main Examination 2024.

The Commission has further stated that the OCS Main (Written) Examination 2024 is tentatively scheduled for the last week of January or the first week of February 2026. The detailed timetable will be released in due course on the official website.

OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2024: Steps to Check

Visit the official website — opsc.gov.in. Click on the “OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2024” link on the homepage. The result PDF will be downloaded automatically. Open the PDF and check your roll number. Download and print a copy for future reference.

Candidates who have qualified in the prelims round will now be eligible to appear for the mains examination as part of the multi-stage OCS 2024 recruitment process.