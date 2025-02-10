Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2024: Registration for 933 vacancies ends today- Direct link here

Summary Eligible candidates can apply at the official website- odishapolice.gov.in Candidates need a bachelor's degree for SI Police, SI Police (Armed), and Assistant Jailor posts

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board will close the registration-cum-application process for 933 Sub Inspector and equivalent vacancies today, February 10. Eligible candidates can apply at the official website- odishapolice.gov.in.

To be eligible, applicants should be between 21-25 years old on January 1, 2024 can apply for these vacancies. The upper age limit has been relaxed by five years for SC, ST, SEBC, and Women candidates. Candidates need a bachelor's degree for SI Police, SI Police (Armed), and Assistant Jailor posts. Only Science/Engineering graduates can apply for the Station Officer (Fire Service) post.

Odisha SI Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

ADVERTISEMENT

Sub-Inspector of Police: 609 vacancies

Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed): 253 vacancies

Station Officer (Fire Service): 47 vacancies

Assistant Jailor under the Home Department, Government of Odisha: 24 vacancies

Odisha SI Recruitment 2024: Direct Link

Candidates must note that there is no application fee. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.