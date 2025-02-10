Odisha government

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2024: Registration for 933 vacancies ends today- Direct link here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 10 Feb 2025
15:49 PM

File Image

Summary
Eligible candidates can apply at the official website- odishapolice.gov.in
Candidates need a bachelor's degree for SI Police, SI Police (Armed), and Assistant Jailor posts

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board will close the registration-cum-application process for 933 Sub Inspector and equivalent vacancies today, February 10. Eligible candidates can apply at the official website- odishapolice.gov.in.

To be eligible, applicants should be between 21-25 years old on January 1, 2024 can apply for these vacancies. The upper age limit has been relaxed by five years for SC, ST, SEBC, and Women candidates. Candidates need a bachelor's degree for SI Police, SI Police (Armed), and Assistant Jailor posts. Only Science/Engineering graduates can apply for the Station Officer (Fire Service) post.

Odisha SI Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Sub-Inspector of Police: 609 vacancies

Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed): 253 vacancies

Station Officer (Fire Service): 47 vacancies

Assistant Jailor under the Home Department, Government of Odisha: 24 vacancies

Odisha SI Recruitment 2024: Direct Link

Candidates must note that there is no application fee. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 10 Feb 2025
15:50 PM
Odisha government Police recruitment
