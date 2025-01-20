Odisha Police Recruitment 2025: Registration for 933 SI vacancies commences- Details Here

Summary Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website- odishapolice.gov.in and apply for the same As per the schedule, the application window will close on February 10

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board is expected to commence the registration-cum-application process for 933 Sub Inspector and equivalent vacancies today i.e. on January 20. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website- odishapolice.gov.in and apply for the same.

As per the schedule, the application window will close on February 10. Of the 933 vacancies, 609 are for the ‘Sub-Inspector of Police’ post, 253 are for ‘Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed)’, 47 are for ‘Station Officer (Fire Service)’ and 24 are for the ‘Assistant Jailor’ post under the Home Department, Government of Odisha.

To be eligible, the minimum educational qualification for SI Police, SI Police (Armed) and Assistant Jailor posts is a bachelor's degree. Only Science/Engineering graduates can apply for the Station Officer (Fire Service) vacancies.

Candidates should be 21-25 years old on January 1, 2024. A relaxation of five years in the upper age limit has been given to SC, ST, SEBC, and Women candidates. Persons with Disability are not eligible to apply for any of these posts. Women and Transgender candidates can apply for SI Police and Assistant Jailor posts only, it added.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.