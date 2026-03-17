Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti

NVS Releases JNVST Class 6 Winter Bound Admit Card 2026 at Navodaya.gov.in; Download Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Mar 2026
13:12 PM

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Summary
Candidates appearing for the Class 6 entrance exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, navodaya.gov.in
Earlier, the entrance exam for summer-bound regions was conducted on December 13, 2025, with admit cards issued on November 17, 2025

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released the admit cards for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2026 for winter-bound regions. Candidates appearing for the Class 6 entrance exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, navodaya.gov.in.

To access the JNVST 2026 winter-bound admit card, candidates must log in using their application number or registration ID along with their date of birth. The hall ticket is a mandatory document for entry into the examination centre, and candidates are required to carry a printed copy along with a valid photo ID on the day of the test.

Earlier, the entrance exam for summer-bound regions was conducted on December 13, 2025, with admit cards issued on November 17, 2025.

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JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download their hall ticket:

  • Visit the official NVS admission portal
  • Click on the link for “Class VI JNVST (Winter Bound) 2026 admit card”
  • Enter application number/registration ID and date of birth
  • Complete captcha verification and sign in
  • View, download, and print the admit card

The JNVST Class 6 admit card contains key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, and photograph. Applicants are advised to carefully verify all the information mentioned on the hall ticket after downloading it.

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test is conducted for admission to Class 6 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, a network of centrally run schools across India.

Last updated on 17 Mar 2026
13:13 PM
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Novodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) Admit Card
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